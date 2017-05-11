Libertarian Party of RI to Host National Leaders on May 20

The Libertarian Party of Rhode Island will host national political leaders Matt Welch, Arvin Vohra, and Larry Sharpe, at their annual convention at the Bristol County Elks Lodge on May 20.

Welch, the editor-at-large of Reason magazine will join Brown graduate Vohra, vice-chair of the Libertarian National Committee (LNC), and Sharpe, LNC member and 2016 candidate for the U.S. vice presidential nomination, at the dinner.

“This opportunity to listen and to interact with three rock stars of the Libertarian movement – here in Little Rhody – is astonishing,” said LPRI Chair Pat Ford. “All of them speak with passion from the perspectives of their real world experience as well as from their philosophical ideals. The audience will be inspired and blown way.”

About the Event

The event will be held at the Bristol County Elks Lodge #1860, 1 Constitution Street in Bristol. A cocktail social hour begins at 4 p.m., dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and the speaking program will be from 6 – 8 p.m.

More information - including how to purchase tickets -- can be found here.

More on Speakers

Welch has been editor at large of the libertarian magazine Reason since 2016, and as its editor in chief from 2008-2016. He is co-author, along with Nick Gillespie, of the 2011 book The Declaration of Independents: How Libertarian Politics Can Fix What's Wrong With America. Welch's work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN.com, The Columbia Journalism Review, Salon.com, and scores of other publications. He is a frequent guest on MSNBC, Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, public radio, and AM radio stations from coast to coast. The Brooklyn, New York, resident blogs daily at Reason's Hit & Run, and maintains an active Twitter feed.

Vohra studied Mathematics and Economics at Brown University, and worked as an actuary before starting his own education business, and has been an advocate of defunding and downsizing government programs that limit the freedoms of the American people. The Baltimore resident is a writer and published author, and hosts of a radio show, Libertarians Working For You.

Sharpe is the managing director of the Neo-Sage Group, Inc., in New York, providing training, coaching and consulting services to executives and entrepreneurs in industries ranging from finance to law to technology, government, and healthcare. He is a current member of the libertarian National Committee (LNC) and, in 2016, the Marine Corps veteran ran as candidate for the Libertarian Party's vice presidential nomination.

