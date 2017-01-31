Langevin Says Yates Made “Right Decision” to go Against Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration

Congressman Jim Langevin says that he believes Acting Attorney General Sally Yates made the right decision in going against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Langevin released the following statement:

"As Sally Yates said in her statement, the Attorney General is charged with upholding the 'solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.' That is exactly what she did, and I applaud her for it.

I am vehemently opposed to this Executive Order, and especially so because once again President Trump has taken unilateral action without seeking input from the experienced, expert advisers he now has at his disposal. Sally Yates is not the only legal expert to question the constitutionality of this order, and I believe she made the right decision for the Justice Department and for our country.”

