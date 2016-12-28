Langevin Approves of Trump’s Appointment of Bossert

Congressman Jim Langevin announced strong approval of President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Thomas Bossert as Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. Langevin is the co-founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus and a senior member of the House Committees on Homeland Security and Armed Services.

He released the following statement on on the appointment of Bossert:

“I congratulate Tom on his appointment as the President-elect’s chief homeland security advisor. I have called on President-elect Trump to appoint a senior cybersecurity advisor since his election, and I am glad that he has finally done so. I believe that cybersecurity is the signature national security issue of our time, and it is imperative that the President-elect make it a top priority when he assumes office.

Tom brings important experience to this role, particularly his work with the National Security Council during President George W. Bush’s administration. He has been a strong advocate for public-private partnerships in cybersecurity and for an increased role for the White House in setting federal cybersecurity policy. I hope he will continue to chart this centrist, bipartisan course in his new role. I also hope that he will impress upon the President-elect the vital national security concerns tied to Russian information warfare activities, and I encourage him to work closely with Congress in attempting to build our resilience and our defenses to forestall such operations in the future.”

