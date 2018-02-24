Kettle Resigns, Better Public Record Keeping: This Week at the State House
Saturday, February 24, 2018
Sen. Kettle resigns from office
Senate Minority Whip Nicholas D. Kettle (R-Dist. 21, Coventry, Foster, Scituate, West Greenwich) resigned from his seat in a letter sent to Senate members. Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) released a statement saying, “I believe that the decision Mr. Kettle made today is in the best interests of the Senate and the state. I am grateful that Mr. Kettle has chosen a path that avoids requiring his colleagues to consider expulsion.”
Sen. Sheehan, Rep. Craven legislation would ban bump stocks, trigger devices
Sen. James C. Sheehan (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) and Rep. Robert E. Craven (D-Dist. 32, North Kingstown) have introduced legislation that would make possession or use of semi-automatic weapon rapid fire devices including bump stocks, binary triggers or trigger cranks punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. James A. Seveney (D-Dist. 11, Bristol, Portsmouth, Tiverton).
Rep. Regunberg introduces legislation for electric utility accountability
Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) has introduced two bills to create greater accountability in the electric utility system. One bill would begin the process of establishing a public not-for-profit utility model in the state. That bill has also been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Adam J. Satchell (D-Dist. 9, West Warwick). Representative Regunberg’s other bill would create transparency in private utilities companies’ advertising and public relations budgets. It would allow customers to see how much of their dollar is actually going to the services they receive.
Rep. McNamara bill would allow medical consent for pregnant minors
Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would provide that any person, including, but not limited to, a minor who is pregnant, could give effective consent for medical, dental, health and hospital services relating to prenatal, delivery, and post-delivery care.
Rep. Filippi calls for better public record keeping
House Minority Whip Blake A. Filippi (R-Dist. 36, New Shoreham, Charlestown, South Kingstown, Westerly) has introduced a bill that would require all electronic public records including emails to be kept readily available and easily searchable for government officials responding to public record requests.
Rep. Corvese bill would end double-taxation on state tax refunds
Rep. Arthur Corvese (D-Dist. 55, North Providence) has introduced legislation to end Rhode Island’s double taxation of state tax refunds by excluding them from being considered part of an individual taxpayer’s taxable income for state purposes the year they are issued.
Rep. Amore to introduce bills on school resource officers, security upgrades
Rep. Gregg Amore (D-Dist. 65, East Providence) will be introducing two bills aimed at preventing violence in Rhode Island’s schools. The first would require that all public schools have a school resource officer on the premises. If a school has more than 1,200 students, two school resource officers would be required. The second bill would appropriate additional state school and housing reimbursement for renovation and construction in schools that follows national school security best practices.
Rep. Nardolillo calls for increase in counseling for students
Rep. Robert Nardolillo III (R-Dist. 28, Coventry) will introduce legislation to increase mental health and counseling resources in schools by implementing a tax on video games rated “M” or higher. The legislation would levy an additional 10 percent tax to video games sold in Rhode Island with a rating of “M” or higher. Revenue generated by this tax would then be placed in a special account for school districts to use to fund counseling, mental health programs, and other conflict resolution activities.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
