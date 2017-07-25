Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Jimmy Fallon Presents Spicer Singing “I Will Survive”

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

 

Monday night's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon offered up their version of Sean Spicer singing Gloria Gaynor's "I will survive."

Spicer, the Rhode Island native, recently resigned as the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump. Starts at 1:16 of the video.

 

Sean Spicer’s Public Disclosure - 2017

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!