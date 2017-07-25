Jimmy Fallon Presents Spicer Singing “I Will Survive”
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Monday night's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon offered up their version of Sean Spicer singing Gloria Gaynor's "I will survive."
Spicer, the Rhode Island native, recently resigned as the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump. Starts at 1:16 of the video.
Sean Spicer’s Public Disclosure - 2017
