Jimmy Fallon Presents Spicer Singing “I Will Survive”

Monday night's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon offered up their version of Sean Spicer singing Gloria Gaynor's "I will survive."

Spicer, the Rhode Island native, recently resigned as the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump. Starts at 1:16 of the video.

Sean Spicer’s Public Disclosure - 2017

