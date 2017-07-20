Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Is the Battle for Newport Senate Seat the Preview to 2018 Elections in RI?

Thursday, July 20, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Newport (pictured) and Jamestown are set to vote in August. Does the result serve as a bellwether for next year's elections?

On one side is a Progressive Democratic candidate fresh off an upset win over the old school Democrats for the seat of Teresa Paiva Weed. Dawn Euer looks to take up the mantle of the Bernie Sanders faction of the party and is riding the resources and organizational apparatus of the ever more formidable Working Families political group to drive her campaign. Getting lost behind is the Democratic party of Hillary Clinton and Speaker Nick Mattiello.

On the other side is the popular and affable Mike Smith. He has run twice before — coming within striking distance in 2016 when he challenged Representative Lauren Carson, and in 2014 when he faced Paiva Weed for District 13, which represents both Newport and Jamestown. 

In 2016, which saw both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Bernie Sanders prevail in their respective primaries in Rhode Island, it was the Working Familes juggernaut that claimed victory in eight General Assembly races in the general election - and Republican Steve Frias who took Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello to mail-in ballots, coming within a hundred votes of victory.

So who will appeal to the voters of Newport and Jamestown this August - and will it be a sign of things to come next November?

GOP Calls Out "Special Interests"

 “The differences between the two major candidates in this race are stark," said Republican operative and Smith campaign member Luis Vargas. "On one side you have the very far left candidate, who has had tens of thousands of special interest money spent on her behalf. On the other side you have the small business owner/common-sense moderate candidate who just wants government to run efficiently so that families and businesses can afford to establish themselves and thrive in Jamestown and Newport.”
 
“Regardless of if Mike Smith wins or loses, he is the exact candidate that the GOP needs to run in every Rhode Island race: a hardworking voice of reason who is invested in and focused entirely on their community," Vargas continued. "His message has certainly resonated with Republicans and Democrats statewide, which is why we have volunteers from across the state and political spectrum coming every weekend to help canvass, but his entire focus is on Jamestown and Newport and what is best for Rhode Island. “ 

The battle for Senate District 13 could have far-reaching implications - for 2018.

Smith's campaign team echoed Vargas' sentiments in a recent Facebook post. 

"The extremists have hijacked most moderate, common sense Democrats and chose the candidate they think can best continue to the tradition of taxing and spending our state to the brink," states the ad. 

Progressives v. Dems v. GOP

The Progressives, however, are bolstered by not just the recent Euer victory -- but the Ward 3 City Council one as well. 

"We feel Rhode Island is a strong center of Progressive values. These two victories along with the many Progressive victories last cycle (including Bernie Sander's primary victory) show the Democratic base in Rhode Island is rooted in progressivism," said Rhode Island Progressive Democrats of America (RIPDA) Chair Bill DeWare, noting the recent win of Nirva Rebecca LaFortune in the Providence City Council ward 3 special election. 

"It is our sincere hope our elected Democrats realize this sooner than later so we can show the country what Rhode Island can accomplish," said DeWare. "We look forward to passing things such as earned sick time, college for all, minimum wage increases and codifying women's reproductive Rights into state law soon. 

RIPDA Political Director Capri Catanzaro, who worked on now State Senator Jeanine Calkin's successful run last fall in unseating Senate President Pro-Temp Bill Walaska

"Despite substantial establishment opposition, district 13 democrats have sided with not only a pro-choice candidate but a pro-choice woman as their state senate nominee. Euer's victory is yet another message to the establishment that Rhode Islanders want change within the Democratic Party. Electing a woman committed to fighting for women's reproductive rights and common-sense gun safety reform would be a victory for all," said Catanazaro.

Forget Democrat versus Republican, the dynamic now in 2018 is old-school Democrat vs. Progressive vs. Republican - and often independents. 

"If one thing is for sure, Rhode Islanders have increasingly demanded more from their legislators and their democrats. The old boys club tradition is not popular anymore among district 13 voters, and neither are conservative political values," said Catanzaro. "In the next month we expect to see Newport and Jamestown voters demand a legislator with strong Democratic values and an independent voice who is willing to rock the boat in order to serve her constituents."

SLIDES: 2016 Progressive Races to Watch in RI

 

Related Slideshow: Races to Watch in 2016 - RI Progressive Democrats

Sam Bell, State Director for the Rhode Island Progressive Democrats, ran through a list of races to watch at the GA in 2016. Bell noted that as of June 1, Progressive Dems had yet to make endorsements.  "This is just my take and analysis of these races," said Bell. 

Bell noted other races as well that weren't on the list. 

"Julie Casimiro, because of her positions on certain labor issues and some of her past work on education, but we view her as a real Democrat, we are certainly cheering her on, and some of our members may well help her out," said Bell, who noted it was similar for another Democrat. "Same for Lisa Tomasso, we certainly feel she is the much preferable candidate (to Republican Sherry) Roberts."

Prev Next

1. House District 60

Incumbent: Rep. David Coughlin (D)

Challenger: David Norton (D)

Pawtucket

"[Coughlin] is facing a strong challenger in Norton. I think the [PawSox] stadium issue really resonated with people in Pawtucket, and the problem with the way politics works in RI. Pawtucket has a unique understanding of that, and Coughlin is out of step with the district and vulnerable," said Bell. 

Prev Next

2. House District 54

Incumbent: Rep. William O'Brien (D)

Challenger: Bill Deware (D)

North Providence

"Bill's the head of the Rhode Island Radiologist Association, he's been active in UNAP. O'Brien has painted himself as an established politician. He wanted to lower the corporate income tax. On economic issues he's out of step with the middle class in his district," said Bell. 

Prev Next

3. House District 67

Incumbent: Rep. Jan Malik (D)

Challenger: Jason Knight (D)

Barrington, Warren

"Malik has been extremely ideologically conservative, with an 'A plus' rating from the NRA. He voted against marriage equality and his district isn't extremely right wing -- it's very liberal on social issues. And Warren is a place where you saw two successful progressive town council primaries last cycle, knocking out established [Democrats]," said Bell. 

Prev Next

4. House District 3

Incumbent: Rep. Thomas Palangio (D)

Challenger: Moira Walsh (D)

Providence

Walsh, a Classical High School and Rhode Island College Grad, who has been an organizer for Jobs with Justice, is challenging Pelangio on Smith Hill.

Pelangio served as a State Rep from 1992-2002; he was elected again in 2012 and then again in 2014.

Prev Next

5. House District 69

Incumbent: Open (after Ray Gallison stepped down)

Challenger: Susan Donovan (D)

Bristol

"The machine has still yet to put up someone to replace Gallison. People are really excited about change, especially with what happened there.  I'd be surprised if leadership even wants to go in there," said Bell. 

Prev Next

6. House District 25

Incumbent: Rep. Jared Nunes (D)

Challenger: Kathleen Decker (D)

Coventry, West Warwick

"There's two races in West Warwick, and Nunes is one of them. Remember, he proposed "tolls everywhere"," said Bell, referencing his assessment of Nunes public-private funding proposal for roads. 

Prev Next

7. House District 27

Incumbent: Rep. Pat Serpa (D)

Challenger: Nicholas Delmenico (D)

Warwick, West Warwick, Coventry

"Serpa just canceled the hearings on 38 Studios. West Warwick is a community that's been damaged by machine politics," said Bell. 

Prev Next

8. House District 22

Incumbent: Joseph Solomon, Jr. (D)

Challenger: Jennifer Siciliano (D)

Warwick

"She jumped in last minute to run against Solomon again -- and again, he is someone who's endorsed by the NRA. I think he's out of step with the party's core values, and it's a community that knows we need change," said Bell.

Prev Next

9. House District 24

Incumbent: Rep. Joe Trillo (R)

Challenger: Evan Shanley (D)

Warwick

"Yes, Trillo is a Republican, he's Trump's guy here. But he's tied to the political establishment. That's the way the establishment works," said Bell.

Prev Next

10. House District 72

Incumbent: Rep. Dan Reilly (R)

Challenger: Linda Finn (D)

Middletown, Portsmouth

"Finn's running again against Reilly, who it's no secret is dealing with major legal issues with his family. He's vulnerable," said Bell. 

Prev Next

11. House District 39

Incumbent: Justin Price (R)

Challenger: Larry Valencia (D)

Hopkinton, Exeter, Richmond

Valencia ran and lost in 2008, won in 2010 and 2012, and was beaten by Price in 2014. 

Prev Next

12. Senate District 11

Incumbent: Sen. John Pagliarini, Jr. (R)

Challenger: James Seveney (D)

Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton

"I like this rematch. Especially in a Presidential year, where the Republicans will have to defend Trump," said Bell. 

Prev Next

13. Senate District 34

Incumbent: Sen. Elaine Morgan (R)

Challenger: Catherine Cool Rumsey (D)

Charles, Exeter, Hopkington, Richmond, West Greenwich

"Morgan beat Rumsey in 2014, in a year that the state's Democratic candidate, Gina Raimondo, narrowly carried the race. It was uniquely bad for down ballot races (for the Dems). Now with Trump at the top of the ticket for the Rs, it will be hard for Morgan," said Bell. 

Prev Next

14. Senate District 21

Incumbent: Sen. Nick Kettle (R)

Challenger: Margaux Morisseau (D)

Coventry

Progressive Morisseau lost to Kettle in 2014 and is making another run at the seat in 2016. 

Prev Next

15. Senate District 7

Incumbent: Sen. Frank Ciccone (D)

Challenger: Doris De Los Santos (D)

Providence, North Providence

De Los Santos is making another run at the seat held by Ciccone since 2002; she ran unsuccessfully in 2014. 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!