Is the Battle for Newport Senate Seat the Preview to 2018 Elections in RI?

On one side is a Progressive Democratic candidate fresh off an upset win over the old school Democrats for the seat of Teresa Paiva Weed. Dawn Euer looks to take up the mantle of the Bernie Sanders faction of the party and is riding the resources and organizational apparatus of the ever more formidable Working Families political group to drive her campaign. Getting lost behind is the Democratic party of Hillary Clinton and Speaker Nick Mattiello.

On the other side is the popular and affable Mike Smith. He has run twice before — coming within striking distance in 2016 when he challenged Representative Lauren Carson, and in 2014 when he faced Paiva Weed for District 13, which represents both Newport and Jamestown.

In 2016, which saw both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Bernie Sanders prevail in their respective primaries in Rhode Island, it was the Working Familes juggernaut that claimed victory in eight General Assembly races in the general election - and Republican Steve Frias who took Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello to mail-in ballots, coming within a hundred votes of victory.

So who will appeal to the voters of Newport and Jamestown this August - and will it be a sign of things to come next November?

GOP Calls Out "Special Interests"

“The differences between the two major candidates in this race are stark," said Republican operative and Smith campaign member Luis Vargas. "On one side you have the very far left candidate, who has had tens of thousands of special interest money spent on her behalf. On the other side you have the small business owner/common-sense moderate candidate who just wants government to run efficiently so that families and businesses can afford to establish themselves and thrive in Jamestown and Newport.”



“Regardless of if Mike Smith wins or loses, he is the exact candidate that the GOP needs to run in every Rhode Island race: a hardworking voice of reason who is invested in and focused entirely on their community," Vargas continued. "His message has certainly resonated with Republicans and Democrats statewide, which is why we have volunteers from across the state and political spectrum coming every weekend to help canvass, but his entire focus is on Jamestown and Newport and what is best for Rhode Island. “

Smith's campaign team echoed Vargas' sentiments in a recent Facebook post.

"The extremists have hijacked most moderate, common sense Democrats and chose the candidate they think can best continue to the tradition of taxing and spending our state to the brink," states the ad.

Progressives v. Dems v. GOP

The Progressives, however, are bolstered by not just the recent Euer victory -- but the Ward 3 City Council one as well.

"We feel Rhode Island is a strong center of Progressive values. These two victories along with the many Progressive victories last cycle (including Bernie Sander's primary victory) show the Democratic base in Rhode Island is rooted in progressivism," said Rhode Island Progressive Democrats of America (RIPDA) Chair Bill DeWare, noting the recent win of Nirva Rebecca LaFortune in the Providence City Council ward 3 special election.

"It is our sincere hope our elected Democrats realize this sooner than later so we can show the country what Rhode Island can accomplish," said DeWare. "We look forward to passing things such as earned sick time, college for all, minimum wage increases and codifying women's reproductive Rights into state law soon.

RIPDA Political Director Capri Catanzaro, who worked on now State Senator Jeanine Calkin's successful run last fall in unseating Senate President Pro-Temp Bill Walaska

"Despite substantial establishment opposition, district 13 democrats have sided with not only a pro-choice candidate but a pro-choice woman as their state senate nominee. Euer's victory is yet another message to the establishment that Rhode Islanders want change within the Democratic Party. Electing a woman committed to fighting for women's reproductive rights and common-sense gun safety reform would be a victory for all," said Catanazaro.

Forget Democrat versus Republican, the dynamic now in 2018 is old-school Democrat vs. Progressive vs. Republican - and often independents.

"If one thing is for sure, Rhode Islanders have increasingly demanded more from their legislators and their democrats. The old boys club tradition is not popular anymore among district 13 voters, and neither are conservative political values," said Catanzaro. "In the next month we expect to see Newport and Jamestown voters demand a legislator with strong Democratic values and an independent voice who is willing to rock the boat in order to serve her constituents."

SLIDES: 2016 Progressive Races to Watch in RI

Related Slideshow: Races to Watch in 2016 - RI Progressive Democrats

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.