In 2014, Chafee, Cicilline, and McCain Were 3 of the Most Unpopular Politicians in U.S.
Sunday, August 26, 2018
The article appeared shortly after a tape was made public of the Mayor smoking crack cocaine. Ford later admitted to being an addict. Ford's approval rating sunk to just 32 percent in 2014.
While Ford’s demise was tied to drugs, the public had other reasons for giving, RI’s then-Governor Lincoln Chafee, Congressman David Cicilline, and the late and now beloved Arizona U.S. Senator John McCain were criticized for other reasons.
Proving that voters can be fickle.
Here is what Business Insider wrote:
1. Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee
The governor of the Ocean State has a dismal approval rating of 21%, according to an April Brown University poll. Chafee, who even managed to create controversy with the simple lighting of a Christmas tree, is not running for re-election.
2. Congressman David Cicilline
Cicilline, also from Rhode Island, has been battered after his successful congressional race by revelations about his past as mayor Providence from 2003 until 2011. According to Brown University, Cicilline sports a 26% approval rating.
6. Senator John McCain
McCain has become one of the least popular senators in the country since his 2008 run for president. According to a Public Policy Polling survey in March, McCain has 30% job approval rating in his home state of Arizona, with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all voicing their disapproval.
Since McCain's death on Saturday, Americans from across the country and of all political parties have paid tribute to the Arizona Senator.
