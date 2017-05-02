Horowitz: President Trump’s First 100 Days

“I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country’s history,” said President Trump is his weekly radio address.

I respectfully disagree. While there were a few bright spots and the occasional hopeful sign that President Trump is learning on the job, Trump’s first 100 days were among the worst--if not the worst--of any modern President.

That is not just my verdict; that’s the verdict of the American public. With an approval rating of only 43% and a disapproval rating of 52%, according to the Real Clear Politics average of national polls, he has by far the lowest approval rating of any modern president at this point in their presidency. More telling, perhaps, a substantial majority of Americans believe Trump is dishonest. As President, he has continued to tell blatant falsehoods, demonstrating an unmatched, reckless disregard for facts and the truth that is all the more jarring now that he occupies the Oval Office.

Too much is made of the fact that Trump has been able to maintain his base. That’s a pretty low bar 100 days in. Trump lost the popular vote against an unpopular opponent. To be a successful President who is able to move public opinion and as a result Congress towards his goals, he needs to expand beyond his core support. Since he was sworn in as President there is little or nothing he has done to broaden his appeal and much he has done and said to repel the majority of the electorate who did not vote for him.

His so far failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare is a case in point. The proposal he backed had the support of less than 1-in-5 Americans. This ill-advised legislation. combined a giant tax cut for the rich with 24 million people losing their health insurance, along with a hollowing out of essential care requirements for some of those who remain insured.

When the legislation originally died in the House several weeks ago, President Trump had an opportunity to reset by reaching out to Democrats to repair and reform Obamacare by doing common sense fixes. Instead, he has doubled down, still working with only Republicans on legislation that will end up taking away health insurance from millions of Americans. And judging by his interview this past Sunday with John Dickerson on Face the Nation, President Trump is still not conversant with the details on a topic where the details matter greatly.

Combined with his failure to get any major legislation passed in his first 100 days, are his ill-advised and poorly drawn up travel bans—both of which have been rejected by US Courts. These ham-handed actions to temporarily ban people from first 7 and then 6 majority Muslim nations as well as permanently ban Syrian refugees have served only as a propaganda bonanza for ISIS.

To be fair, with the replacement of Lt. General Michael Flynn with Lt. General HR McMaster as National Security Advisor, President Trump now has a solid foreign policy team in place. This appears to be paying off with the President making smart decisions to reverse ill-advised campaign rhetoric and embrace NATO, work to strengthen ties with China, renegotiate--instead of pull out of NAFTA-- and keep Russia at a distance. While there has been some missteps on Syria and North Korea, the strike at the Syrian airfield and the concentrated push to get North Korea to restrain its nuclear ambitions have been handled more deftly and prudently than this observer expected.

President Trump still has time to fix his presidency and one hopes he does so for the nation’s sake. But to do so he must recognize that he is President of all the people-not just the ones that elected him. This will be difficult because it is not just a matter of some policy adjustments; it goes to Trump’s essential character. Successful Presidents put country first, ahead of petty grievances, settling scores, feeding one’s own ego and self-dealing. They appeal to the better angels of our nature—not our fears and dislikes. So far, there is little evidence that Trump has what it takes inside to make this kind of fundamental change in his approach. But it would sure be a welcome one.

Rob Horowitz is a strategic and communications consultant who provides general consulting, public relations, direct mail services and polling for national and state issue organizations, various non-profits and elected officials and candidates. He is an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island.

Jennifer Duffy Cook Report "We don't really know what a Trump presidency means for the nation, never mind the smallest state. One of the unintended consequences of last night's results is that Sen. Jack Reed won't be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Chalk that up as a loss for RI." Pam Gencarella Head of Ocean State Taxpayers' Association "Trump's win means that his signature issue, illegal immigration, could have a big impact on RI, hopefully reversing our course as a sanctuary state and saving the state taxpayer millions of dollars. While we agree with his 'repeal and replace' Obamacare stance, we have no idea what that means to the RI debacle known as UHIP. It is not a stretch to believe that federal funding for this kind of system will be off the table so, will RI be stuck with this massively expensive system that still doesn't work and that is expected to cost another $124 million to fix? Trump's belief that there is significant fraud in the Food Stamp program and the policies that may come from that belief could have a negative impact on RI's local economy since there are businesses in certain cities that rely heavily on this program, fraud and all. On the upside, we may be able to ditch the UHIP program if there is significantly less need for processing welfare program requests (ie. Medicaid and food stamps) resulting from fewer illegal immigrants and less fraud. While we are ambivalent about his touted child care policies, if enacted, it may force our legislators to revisit the ever growing state cost of subsidies in this area and possibly reduce the fraud and abuse in this system." Kay Israel Professor at Rhode Island College "With a Republican President and Congress, Rhode Island will probably be excluded from the 'fruits of victory." The congressional delegation will be able to vocally make their presence felt, but in the long term it's more symbolic than substantive. For Rhode Island it's a matter of holding on and waiting until '18 or '20 and a surge in Democratic influence." Jennifer Lawless Professor at American University "The RI congressional delegation just became even less powerful than it was. With unified government, Trump doesn't need to quell Democrats' concerns or acquiesce because he's worried about a Democratically-controlled Senate. His appointments will reflect that. His executive orders will affect that. And the conservative policy agenda he puts forward will affect that." Len Lardaro Professor at University of Rhode Island "Well there's a few things -- because there's not going to be gridlock, that's a big difference if it had been Hillary and a GOP Congress, in which nothing would got done. We'll at least get a half a billion in infrastructure that's going to pass which will have an impact. I think you'll see there will be reduced reliance on government nationally -- and that's where we'll stick out like sore thumb. We've relied way too much on government -- and our government is highly inefficient and ineffective. Maybe, just maybe, in this who cycle of things we might be forced to be small and more efficient for once.



A couple of other things -- interest rates jumped. The one to follow is the ten year government bond rate -- which is tied to mortgages. It went from 1.7% to 2.05% in one day. The point is -- if the ten year stays high, mortgage rates will start going higher -- and in the short time people will run to re-finance.



That's the short term impact -- but then if rates stay hight, that will make mortgages more out of reach. And we just passed a bond issue to limit open space -- housing has limited upside here.

The next thing -- the Fed Reserve will go ahead with tightening next month. A strong dollar will hurt manufacturing. When the dollar is strong our exports become more expensive overseas. Our goods production sector -- manufacturing and construction -- in the near term will do a little better, but as time goes on will be more limited. But something you won't hear, is there are lags in fiscal policy, of six months to year. So we won't really see the effects until the third our fourth quarter of 2017, going into 2018."

Mike Stenhouse RI Center for Freedon and Prosperity "As the unbelievable turned into reality this morning, it struck me that the presidential election was not really all about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It was about a fed-up people, revolting against a corrupt system - the "beast" - that relentlessly favors insiders. Hillary personified the beast, while Donald personified the slayer. Sadly, based on election results in our state, Rhode Island's version of the beast lives on. I fear our political class has not learned the lessons from the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump movements - and will continue with their government-centric, anti-family, anti-business status quo." Kristina Contreras Fox VP of Young Democrats of America "A Trump Presidency means the validation of the ugliest part of America. In RI, as with the rest of the country, the hammer of his hatred will fall hardest on minority communities. Being a blue state doesn't make us immune from this danger. Trump won over 35% (39.5) of the vote here! We need to look in the mirror, and not lie about what the reflection shows us. No more hiding underneath a blue blanket. I expect those who claim Democratic values to be true to those values. The gulf between words and actions have turned into fertile ground for Trump's message to grow here in RI. If you call yourself a Democrat, if you claim to stand in opposition to Trump, now is the time to prove it. Show up and fight back."

