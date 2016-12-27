Horowitz: In Trump Era, It will be Up to Cities & States to Lead Way on Climate Change

President-elect Trump’s selection of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a climate change denier, to head the EPA is a wake-up call for those who were holding out hope that Mr. Trump’s skepticism that climate change was a real problem and his cavalier dismissals of the need for action in this area during the campaign was just rhetoric. If there was ever any real belief that Donald Trump was a secret tree-hugger or that his daughter Ivanka’s professed interest in climate change was going to drive policy, those slender reeds of hope should now be extinguished.

While it is still a distinct possibility that because the costs so far outweigh the benefits in terms of diplomacy and world standing, the President-elect will decide not to withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, progress on meeting the domestic goals the United States committed to as part of that agreement will of necessity be placed nearly exclusively on the cities and states for the duration of the Trump Presidency.

Fortunately, American cities and states are well-positioned to meet the challenge. Nearly 1,100 Mayors representing nearly 1/3 of the United States population and a majority of the generation of greenhouse gasses have signed on to the US Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement, pledging significant reductions in emission that generate climate change in their cities. More importantly, cities including New York, Chicago, and even Houston, are backing up their pledges with decisive actions, including implementing major energy efficiencies and upgrading public transit, that are achieving major reductions in carbon emissions.

Similarly, states are making major commitments and moving forward with implementing aggressive action plans. For example, California, which accounts for 13% of the United State’s economic output, is now committed to reducing its carbon emissions to 40% below its 1990 level by 2030 Similarly, Republican Governor Charlie Baker has ordered the re-doubling of efforts so that Massachusetts can meet its goal of a 25% reduction in its 1990 level of greenhouse gas production by 2020.

In meeting these ambitious goals, states and cities are being boosted by the rapidly declining cost of renewable energy and by the wide dispersion of the skill and technology needed to make buildings much more energy efficient. While it is the case that some of this is a result of federal incentives put in place by the Obama Administration, even if these incentives are rolled back, the momentum unleashed is already close to unstoppable.

As former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote in a recent opinion piece, “I am confident that no matter what happens in Washington, no matter what regulations the next administration adopts or rescinds, no matter what laws the next Congress may pass, we will meet the pledges that the U.S. made in Paris

In the era of Trump, nearly the entire climate change challenge will fall on cities and states. It is good news that they are ready and willing to meet this challenge and continue the progress here that is so critical to fueling the global progress required to limit temperature increases and avoid the worst consequences to humanity and our planet.

Rob Horowitz is a strategic and communications consultant who provides general consulting, public relations, direct mail services and polling for national and state issue organizations, elected official and candidates. He is an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island.

Prev Next Jennifer Duffy Cook Report "We don't really know what a Trump presidency means for the nation, never mind the smallest state. One of the unintended consequences of last night's results is that Sen. Jack Reed won't be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Chalk that up as a loss for RI." Prev Next Pam Gencarella Head of Ocean State Taxpayers' Association "Trump’s win means that his signature issue, illegal immigration, could have a big impact on RI, hopefully reversing our course as a sanctuary state and saving the state taxpayer millions of dollars. While we agree with his 'repeal and replace' Obamacare stance, we have no idea what that means to the RI debacle known as UHIP. It is not a stretch to believe that federal funding for this kind of system will be off the table so, will RI be stuck with this massively expensive system that still doesn’t work and that is expected to cost another $124 million to fix? Trump's belief that there is significant fraud in the Food Stamp program and the policies that may come from that belief could have a negative impact on RI's local economy since there are businesses in certain cities that rely heavily on this program, fraud and all. On the upside, we may be able to ditch the UHIP program if there is significantly less need for processing welfare program requests (ie. Medicaid and food stamps) resulting from fewer illegal immigrants and less fraud. While we are ambivalent about his touted child care policies, if enacted, it may force our legislators to revisit the ever growing state cost of subsidies in this area and possibly reduce the fraud and abuse in this system." Prev Next Kay Israel Professor at Rhode Island College "With a Republican President and Congress, Rhode Island will probably be excluded from the 'fruits of victory." The congressional delegation will be able to vocally make their presence felt, but in the long term it's more symbolic than substantive. For Rhode Island it's a matter of holding on and waiting until '18 or '20 and a surge in Democratic influence." Prev Next Jennifer Lawless Professor at American University "The RI congressional delegation just became even less powerful than it was. With unified government, Trump doesn’t need to quell Democrats’ concerns or acquiesce because he’s worried about a Democratically-controlled Senate. His appointments will reflect that. His executive orders will affect that. And the conservative policy agenda he puts forward will affect that." Prev Next Len Lardaro Professor at University of Rhode Island "Well there's a few things -- because there's not going to be gridlock, that's a big difference if it had been Hillary and a GOP Congress, in which nothing would got done. We'll at least get a half a billion in infrastructure that's going to pass which will have an impact. I think you'll see there will be reduced reliance on government nationally -- and that's where we'll stick out like sore thumb. We've relied way too much on government -- and our government is highly inefficient and ineffective. Maybe, just maybe, in this who cycle of things we might be forced to be small and more efficient for once.



A couple of other things -- interest rates jumped. The one to follow is the ten year government bond rate -- which is tied to mortgages. It went from 1.7% to 2.05% in one day. The point is -- if the ten year stays high, mortgage rates will start going higher -- and in the short time people will run to re-finance.



That's the short term impact -- but then if rates stay hight, that will make mortgages more out of reach. And we just passed a bond issue to limit open space -- housing has limited upside here.

The next thing -- the Fed Reserve will go ahead with tightening next month. A strong dollar will hurt manufacturing. When the dollar is strong our exports become more expensive overseas. Our goods production sector -- manufacturing and construction -- in the near term will do a little better, but as time goes on will be more limited. But something you won't hear, is there are lags in fiscal policy, of six months to year. So we won't really see the effects until the third our fourth quarter of 2017, going into 2018."

Prev Next Mike Stenhouse RI Center for Freedon and Prosperity "As the unbelievable turned into reality this morning, it struck me that the presidential election was not really all about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It was about a fed-up people, revolting against a corrupt system - the "beast" - that relentlessly favors insiders. Hillary personified the beast, while Donald personified the slayer. Sadly, based on election results in our state, Rhode Island's version of the beast lives on. I fear our political class has not learned the lessons from the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump movements - and will continue with their government-centric, anti-family, anti-business status quo." Prev Next Kristina Contreras Fox VP of Young Democrats of America "A Trump Presidency means the validation of the ugliest part of America. In RI, as with the rest of the country, the hammer of his hatred will fall hardest on minority communities. Being a blue state doesn't make us immune from this danger. Trump won over 35% (39.5) of the vote here! We need to look in the mirror, and not lie about what the reflection shows us. No more hiding underneath a blue blanket. I expect those who claim Democratic values to be true to those values. The gulf between words and actions have turned into fertile ground for Trump's message to grow here in RI. If you call yourself a Democrat, if you claim to stand in opposition to Trump, now is the time to prove it. Show up and fight back."

