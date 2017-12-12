Horowitz: Immigrants Drive American Entrepreneurship
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
These findings are reflected in business formation throughout the American economy. As Ian Hathaway wrote in an analysis of the study conducted for the Brookings Institution: “ Though accounting for less than 14 percent of the population, immigrants found almost a quarter of all new businesses, nearly one-third of venture-backed companies, and half of Silicon Valley high-tech startups.” Immigrants also comprise a disproportionately high share of patent holders and Nobel Prize winners.
Consistent with the study, Hathaway points out that “U.S. cities and regions that welcomed more immigrants in the past have been linked with higher incomes, less poverty and unemployment, and greater educational attainment today.”
Given that lagging entrepreneurship is one of the reasons our economy while improving is still not realizing its potential, one would think that we would be encouraging more immigration. Yet, President Trump continues to champion policies that do the opposite, choosing demagoguery and division over undeniable facts.
He is proposing severe cuts in legal immigration and his anti-immigrant rhetoric makes our nation seem less welcoming to the world’s best and brightest. Trump shamelessly peddles the old false story that this new generation of immigrants will be different than all the groups that came before and wreck our culture.
The real story as borne out in this study is that immigrants are providing a dynamic new generation of entrepreneurs, business success and job creation, propelling our economy forward and enriching our culture.
Immigrants have been contributing to America since the beginning of the republic. As James Madison, quoted by Hathaway, said at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, “America was indebted to immigration for her settlement and prosperity. That part of America which had encouraged them most had advanced most rapidly in population, agriculture and the arts.”
This is as true today as it was then. Our nation is improved by people coming here to seek a better life for their children, succeeding in doing so, and enriching us all at the same time. We all must demand immigration policies that reflect this enduring truth.
Rob Horowitz is a strategic and communications consultant who provides general consulting, public relations, direct mail services and polling for national and state issue organizations, various non-profits and elected officials and candidates.. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Horowitz: MSNBC Gaining From Trump Presidency
- Horowitz: Do the Right Thing - Fix Obamacare
- Horowitz: National Climate Change Report Highlights Need for Action
- Horowitz: Trump Continues Politics of Racial Division with Disgraceful Pardon of Arpaio
- Horowitz: Trump’s Base Begins to Erode
- Horowitz: John McCain; An Appreciation
- Horowitz: Trump Tanks U.S. Global Image
- Horowitz: Trump Takes Us Backward on Cuba
- Horowitz: Trump Once Again Sends Wrong Message to American Muslim Community
- Horowitz: July 4th - Let’s Celebrate Our Free Press
- Horowitz: Trump’s Mishandling of Putin Meeting Worsens his Russia Problems
- Horowitz: Donald, Chuck, and Nancy
- Horowitz: The False Choice - Focusing on Hurricane Victims or Climate Change
- Horowitz: State & Local Leaders Fill Void at International Climate Conference
- Horowitz: Russia is No Hoax
- Horowitz: Backsliding on Birth Control Makes No Sense
- Horowitz: It’s Time to Revive the “Death” Tax
- Horowitz: Believing You Can Get Smarter Improves School Performance
- Horowitz: Bush, Obama, and McCain Speak Up for American Values
- Horowitz: Trump Makes Wrong Choice on Healthcare Again
- A Lively Experiment - Hummel, Nagle, Horowitz, Ford, and Blais
- Horowitz: The Divider in Chief Strikes Again
- Horowitz: Latinos Continue to Make Impressive Progress
- Horowitz: Corker Sounds Alarm We Should All Heed
- Horowitz: Flynn Plea Agreement Spells Trouble for Trump Administration