Horowitz: Enemy of the People

With a job approval rating dipping below 40% in highly regarded national polls, such as PEW and Gallup-the worst rating by far of any recent President at this early point in their term--- and facing a series of self-inflicted wounds that taken together communicate rank incompetence, President Trump in predictable fashion is not looking in the mirror Instead, in shoot the messenger fashion he is stepping up his war with the media, using languarge usually only uttered by dictators and autocrats.

Following up on his 82 minute Thursday media conference, in which he punctuated his meandering and often untruthful answers with a combination of general attacks on media and unbecoming rudeness to individual reporters when he didn’t like a question, Trump went even further on Friday, labeling the media the “enemy of the people. Trump tweeted:” The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

This is the language of autocrats and dictators, not elected leaders in a democracy. As Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame said in response, "Donald Trumpis demonstrating an authoritarian attitude and inclination that shows no understanding of the role of the free press."

Senator John McCain(R-AZ) echoed Bernstein’s observation when asked about the president’s attacks on the media on Meet the Press this past Sunday: “If you want to preserve — I'm very serious now — if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press," McCain said. "And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That's how dictators get started."

President Trump's blasting the media for dishonest reporting and so-called “fake news’ is particularly ironic and especially unconvincing, given that he is perhaps the most unreliable source of accurate information of any one who has ever held the Oval Office, including Richard Nixon. As noted historian Doug Brinkley said about then candidate Trump, “In American history, we’ve never had a major presidential candidate who fabricated facts with the regularity of Donald Trump, He just simply makes up things.” And assuming the Presidency has not curbed Trump’s penchant for falsehoods as he has already used the bully pulpit to insist that he really won the popular vote because millions of votes were cast by illegal immigrants for Hillary Clinton, talk about a historic electoral college landslide that did not happen, and distort crime statistics beyond any resemblance to reality, to name just a few recent examples.

In a lecture delivered in honor of Daniel Pearl last week, conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Brett Stephens remarked, “Ideologically, the president is trying to depose so-called mainstream media in favor of the media he likes — Breitbart News and the rest. Another way of making this point is to say that he’s trying to substitute news for propaganda, information for boosterism.”

In the same lecture, Stephens argued that the ascent of Trump makes truth-seeking, which he views as the fundamental task of journalism even more essential to the functioning of of our democracy:. "And we honor the responsibility to separate truth from falsehood, which is never more important than when powerful people insist that falsehoods are truths, or that there is no such thing as truth to begin with."

Trump’s reckless attacks on the media are at bottom a brazen attempt to substitute his ‘alternative reality’ for inconvenient facts and to shift blame for the nearly disastrous beginning of his Presidency to an unpopular media. Thanks to courageous and good journalists and at least some Republican elected officials who are speaking out, along with the usual good judgment and discernment of the American people, a substantial majority of whom already believe Trump is dishonest, it is a strategy that will fail .

Rob Horowitz is a strategic and communications consultant who provides general consulting, public relations, direct mail services and polling for national and state issue organizations, various non-profits and elected officials and candidates. He is an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island

Related Slideshow: Trump’s Win - What Does it Mean for Rhode Island?

Prev Next Jennifer Duffy Cook Report "We don't really know what a Trump presidency means for the nation, never mind the smallest state. One of the unintended consequences of last night's results is that Sen. Jack Reed won't be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Chalk that up as a loss for RI." Prev Next Pam Gencarella Head of Ocean State Taxpayers' Association "Trump’s win means that his signature issue, illegal immigration, could have a big impact on RI, hopefully reversing our course as a sanctuary state and saving the state taxpayer millions of dollars. While we agree with his 'repeal and replace' Obamacare stance, we have no idea what that means to the RI debacle known as UHIP. It is not a stretch to believe that federal funding for this kind of system will be off the table so, will RI be stuck with this massively expensive system that still doesn’t work and that is expected to cost another $124 million to fix? Trump's belief that there is significant fraud in the Food Stamp program and the policies that may come from that belief could have a negative impact on RI's local economy since there are businesses in certain cities that rely heavily on this program, fraud and all. On the upside, we may be able to ditch the UHIP program if there is significantly less need for processing welfare program requests (ie. Medicaid and food stamps) resulting from fewer illegal immigrants and less fraud. While we are ambivalent about his touted child care policies, if enacted, it may force our legislators to revisit the ever growing state cost of subsidies in this area and possibly reduce the fraud and abuse in this system." Prev Next Kay Israel Professor at Rhode Island College "With a Republican President and Congress, Rhode Island will probably be excluded from the 'fruits of victory." The congressional delegation will be able to vocally make their presence felt, but in the long term it's more symbolic than substantive. For Rhode Island it's a matter of holding on and waiting until '18 or '20 and a surge in Democratic influence." Prev Next Jennifer Lawless Professor at American University "The RI congressional delegation just became even less powerful than it was. With unified government, Trump doesn’t need to quell Democrats’ concerns or acquiesce because he’s worried about a Democratically-controlled Senate. His appointments will reflect that. His executive orders will affect that. And the conservative policy agenda he puts forward will affect that." Prev Next Len Lardaro Professor at University of Rhode Island "Well there's a few things -- because there's not going to be gridlock, that's a big difference if it had been Hillary and a GOP Congress, in which nothing would got done. We'll at least get a half a billion in infrastructure that's going to pass which will have an impact. I think you'll see there will be reduced reliance on government nationally -- and that's where we'll stick out like sore thumb. We've relied way too much on government -- and our government is highly inefficient and ineffective. Maybe, just maybe, in this who cycle of things we might be forced to be small and more efficient for once.



A couple of other things -- interest rates jumped. The one to follow is the ten year government bond rate -- which is tied to mortgages. It went from 1.7% to 2.05% in one day. The point is -- if the ten year stays high, mortgage rates will start going higher -- and in the short time people will run to re-finance.



That's the short term impact -- but then if rates stay hight, that will make mortgages more out of reach. And we just passed a bond issue to limit open space -- housing has limited upside here.

The next thing -- the Fed Reserve will go ahead with tightening next month. A strong dollar will hurt manufacturing. When the dollar is strong our exports become more expensive overseas. Our goods production sector -- manufacturing and construction -- in the near term will do a little better, but as time goes on will be more limited. But something you won't hear, is there are lags in fiscal policy, of six months to year. So we won't really see the effects until the third our fourth quarter of 2017, going into 2018."

Prev Next Mike Stenhouse RI Center for Freedon and Prosperity "As the unbelievable turned into reality this morning, it struck me that the presidential election was not really all about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It was about a fed-up people, revolting against a corrupt system - the "beast" - that relentlessly favors insiders. Hillary personified the beast, while Donald personified the slayer. Sadly, based on election results in our state, Rhode Island's version of the beast lives on. I fear our political class has not learned the lessons from the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump movements - and will continue with their government-centric, anti-family, anti-business status quo." Prev Next Kristina Contreras Fox VP of Young Democrats of America "A Trump Presidency means the validation of the ugliest part of America. In RI, as with the rest of the country, the hammer of his hatred will fall hardest on minority communities. Being a blue state doesn't make us immune from this danger. Trump won over 35% (39.5) of the vote here! We need to look in the mirror, and not lie about what the reflection shows us. No more hiding underneath a blue blanket. I expect those who claim Democratic values to be true to those values. The gulf between words and actions have turned into fertile ground for Trump's message to grow here in RI. If you call yourself a Democrat, if you claim to stand in opposition to Trump, now is the time to prove it. Show up and fight back."

