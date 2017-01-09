Welcome! Login | Register
 

Guest MINDSETTER™Taub: Senators Reed & Whitehouse Stab Israel in the Back AGAIN

Monday, January 09, 2017

Guest MINDSETTER™ Russell Taub

 

Sheldon Whitehouse

On January 5, the Senate voted on a historical legislation to condemn the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 Vote. 

Although it passed with overwhelming support.  Senators Reed and Whitehouse both voted in support of the United Nations Security Council stabbing our strongest ally in the middle east. 

As a Jewish American taxpayer living in Rhode Island, I am gravely disappointed with the lack of public response from both Senators Reed and Whitehouse. Each Office has shown that it knows how to issue an immediate response when President Elect Trump speaks. Now during another a critical vote to support Israel. Senators Reed and Whitehouse still haven’t issued a public response. 

The Jewish Community of Rhode Island Demands a considered answer from both its Members in the Senate, not just simple talking points and campaign donation requests.

 

Final Score: 83% 

Dennis Algiere

District: 38

Party: R

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 83% 

Stephen Archambault 

District: 22

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 73% 

Frank Ciccone 

District: 7

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 16

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 4

Final Score: 83% 

William Conley, Jr. 

District: 18

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 83% 

Marc Cote 

District: 24

Party: 

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 81%

Cynthia Coyne

District: 32

Party:  D

 

Ethics: 100%

Campaign Elections: 50%

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Final Score: 70% 

Elizabeth Crowley

District: 16

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 0%

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 15

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 5

Final Score: 81% 

Daniel Da Ponte

District: 14 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Final Score: 78% 

Louis DiPalma

District: 12 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Final Score: 71% 

James Doyle

District: 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 0% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 15

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 6

Final Score: 83% 

Walter Felag, Jr. 

District: 10 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 83% 

Paul Fogarty

District: 23

Party: 

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 81% 

Hanna Gallo

District: 27

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100 % 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Final Score: 88% 

Mark Gee 

District: 35 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score 83% 

Gayle Goldin 

District: 

Party:  D

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 81% 

Maryellen Goodwin

District: 1

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Final Score: 83% 

Paul Jabour

District: 5

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 88% 

Nicholas Kettle 

District: 21

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 87% 

Frank Lombardi

District: 26 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2

Did not Vote: 2

Final Scoe: 83% 

Frank Lombardo, III

District: 25

Party: D

 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 83% 

Erin Lynch Prata 

District: 31

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 78% 

Michael McCaffrey

District: 29

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0%

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Final Score: 83% 

Harold Metts 

District: 29

Party:

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 78% 

Joshua Miller

District: 28 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Final Score: 88% 

Elaine Morgan

District: 34

Party: R

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 78% 

Donna Nesselbush

District: 15

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 18

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 2

Final Score: 88% 

Edward O'Neil 

District: 17 

Party: 1

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 21

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 77% 

Christopher Ottiano

District: 11

Party: 

 

Ethics: 0% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 40% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 5

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 1

Did not Vote: 1

Final Score: 82% 

John Pagliarini Jr. 

District: 11

Party:

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 17% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 14

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 87% 

Teresa Paiva Weed 

District: 13

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2

Did not Vote: 2

Final Score: 83% 

Ryan Pearson 

District: 19 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 2

Final Score: 83% 

Roger Picard

District: 20 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 2

Final Score: 60% 

Juan PIchardo

District: 2

Party: D

 

Ethics: 0% 

Campaign Elections: 0% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 20% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 12

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 8

Final Score: 76%

Leonidas Raptakis

District: 33 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 33% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 100% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 17

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 3

Final Score: 81% 

Dominick Ruggerio 

District: 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 50% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 1

Final Score: 85% 

Adam Satchell 

District:

Party: d

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 1

Final Score: 83%

Susan Sosnowski 

District: 37 

Party: D

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 24

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 83% 

James Sheehan 

District: 36

Party: D

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV 

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 24

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4

Did not Vote: 0

Final Score: 85% 

William Walaska 

District: 30 

Party: 

 

Ethics: 100% 

Campaign Elections: 67% 

Judicial Reform: NV

Open Government: 60% 

Separation of Government: 0% 

Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 

Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3

Did not Vote: 1

 
 

