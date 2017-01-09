Guest MINDSETTER™Taub: Senators Reed & Whitehouse Stab Israel in the Back AGAIN

On January 5, the Senate voted on a historical legislation to condemn the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 Vote.

Although it passed with overwhelming support. Senators Reed and Whitehouse both voted in support of the United Nations Security Council stabbing our strongest ally in the middle east.

As a Jewish American taxpayer living in Rhode Island, I am gravely disappointed with the lack of public response from both Senators Reed and Whitehouse. Each Office has shown that it knows how to issue an immediate response when President Elect Trump speaks. Now during another a critical vote to support Israel. Senators Reed and Whitehouse still haven’t issued a public response.

The Jewish Community of Rhode Island Demands a considered answer from both its Members in the Senate, not just simple talking points and campaign donation requests.

