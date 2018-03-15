Guest MINDSETTERS™ Sheehan & Craven: Outlaw Possession of Bump Stocks
Thursday, March 15, 2018
It’s a very complicated and emotional issue that shows little hope of consensus anytime soon. But there’s one area where we can make strides, and we can do it soon.
On the night of Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, slaughtering 58 innocent people and injuring another 851 concertgoers.
Between 10:05 and 10:15 p.m., 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, fired more than 1,100 rounds from his suite on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel. About an hour after he fired his last shot into the crowd, he was found dead in his room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His motive remains unknown.
The incident is the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the United States. It reignited the debate about gun laws in the U.S., with attention focused on bump fire stocks, which Paddock used to allow his semi-automatic rifles to fire at a rate similar to that of a fully automatic weapon.
Twelve of the rifles in the gunman’s possession were modified with a bump stock, allowing the weapon to fire about 90 shots in 10 seconds — a much faster rate than the AR-15 style assault rifle used by the Orlando Nightclub shooter, which fired about 24 shots in nine seconds.
A bump stock is an attachment that allows the shooter to fire a semi-automatic weapon with great rapidity. It replaces a rifle’s standard stock, freeing the weapon to slide back and forth rapidly, harnessing the energy from the kickback shooters feel when the weapon fires.
While bump stocks are illegal to use in Rhode Island, they are not illegal to own. That’s why we, along with Sen. James A. Seveney (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton), have introduced legislation (2018-S 2271, 2018-H 7075) that would make possession or use of semi-automatic weapon rapid fire devices punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a 10,000 fine.
All of these devices exist for one reason alone: to kill as many people as quickly as possible. They have no purpose in hunting or defense.
Currently, there is some ambiguity to whether or not applying a bump stock to one’s weapon is legal in Rhode Island, but it is still legal to purchase one. This bill will end that practice, making the sale and possession of bump stocks, even if they are not affixed to a weapon, illegal and punishable by the full extent of the law.
This legislation would not apply to the purchase of any such device by the Rhode Island State Police, by any city or town police department of the state of Rhode Island, or by the Department of Environmental Management for display as a part of a firearms training course under its auspices.
We may never reach complete agreement on what must be done to address the epidemic of mass shootings, but we can certainly take this step to outlaw these efficient machines of death, which serve no purpose outside of mass murder.
Senator Sheehan represents District 36 in the state Senate. Representative Craven represents District 32 in the House of Representatives. They both reside in North Kingstown.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Mathieu - Vote Them Out of Office if They Approve New PawSox Deal
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Artigas: Government Deficits - The New Normal
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Handy: ISO’s Visit & All That Gas
- Guest MINDSETTERS™ Sen. Crowley, Nesselbush: Ballpark Proposal is Good for City & State
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan: New PawSox Proposal Still Falls Short of Public’s Approval
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Clifford: RI Political Leaders Need to Stop Running for Cover
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan: PawSox Deal Breaker
- I Will Vote Against Current PawSox Deal: Guest MINDSETTER™ Sheehan
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Supporting PawSox Gentrification Efforts is Not Progressive
- Guest MINDSETTER™ DiPersio: Domestic Violence Demands Gun Control Legislation
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Mathieu: Attleboro Stadium is Win-Win for RI
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. DiPalma: Education – The Key to a Better Job, Better Wages & Better Future
- ProJo Spouts More Hot Air, Guest MINDSETTER™ Seth Handy
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Gardiner: Teaching Moment for RI Young Republicans
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Muñoz: A Better Education System for Rhode Islanders
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Deckman: Time for Sullivan to Resign
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Gardiner: School Shootings - Time to Talk About Practical Solutions
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Gardiner: Craft Beer, Libel, and GOP Politics - Will the Russians Stop at Nothing?
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Muñoz: Single-Out
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Tom Kenney: Providence Firefighters Fight Cold as Well as Fire
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Walsh: Responds to Feroce’s Budget Claims
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Clifford: Questions to Senator Jack Reed
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sinnott: Governor’s Budget Targets Residential Providers
- School-Sanctioned Walkouts Dupe Students: Guest MINDSETTER™ Daryl Gould