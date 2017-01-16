Guest MINDSETTER™ Tom Kenney: Pare & Elorza Still Have No Clue About the Fire Department
Monday, January 16, 2017
The first thing Pare did when there was no real fire chief was to change the operations of the department to a 3 platoon system from the 4 platoon system that had been in place since the 60’s. According to Pare and Elorza this was done to save money in the operations of the PFD. Unfortunately for the taxpayers of the City this new system failed to save any money. It actually cost the city money. Not only that but it illegally forced the members of the department to work an extra 14 hours per week at about $5 per hour. The difference between this rate and their time and a half rate will have to be paid to these firefighters once the dispute is arbitrated even after the return to the 4 platoon system.
Just this past week the mayor and Pare negotiated a deal with Local 799 which actually may save some money in the long term, even if it sacrifices public safety as a result – and it does. How could it not when 2 Engine Companies and 1 Ladder Company, in the same geographical area (Rochambeau Ave., Humboldt Ave. & North Main St.) are simultaneously closed. The sad part of this is that PFD and union leadership (and I) told them from the very beginning that their plan would not generate the savings they were looking for. The mayor and Pare finally acknowledged that they were wrong about the savings and returned to the old system.
I spent the last 5 years of my PFD career as the Fire Captain of Engine 5 (Humboldt Ave.) and the first 6 years of my career as a firefighter on Engine 2 (Branch Ave.) which is one of the companies that will now be the first-due fire company to much of the affected area on the East Side. Some response times will now increase from about 3 minutes to around 8 minutes, depending on the exact location. While this extra 5 minutes may not have any effect on many of the nuisance runs to which the PFD responds, it could mean a great deal to a person not breathing or in cardiac arrest.
The success or failure of these closings will continue to be up for debate and will play out in real time over the next few years in both fiscal and safety terms, but for now they will remain closed. If anyone thinks that the firefighters in the City believe that these closings are for the betterment of a sound fire department you would be mistaken. I believe that none of the members who voted to accept this proposal from the City would have done so if they weren’t facing the ongoing struggles that they have encountered under the misguided 3 platoon system. They voted to accept this offer in order to get their personal lives back to some sort of normal existence – period.
There are still many challenging decisions to be made in order to bring the Providence Fire Department back to its once high standards and to leave Commissioner Pare and Mayor Elorza in charge of making these decisions is a dreadful mistake. Mayor Elorza needs to fire Pare, promote Command Staff from within the department and stand back and allow these leaders to make fire service related decisions without political interference.
Tom Kenney is a retired captain of the Providence Fire Department.
Related Slideshow: Providence Firefighter Tweets
Related Articles
- Commerce RI is Launching a Big Program to Boost Small Biz, Guest MINDSETTER Early
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Gardiner: Measure President Trump by Healthcare Reform
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Taub: I am Jewish & I Support Mr. Bannon
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Costa: Post Election Suggestions for Disgruntled Americans
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Metts: Post-Election Thoughts at Thanksgiving
- Guest MINDSETTER™Tammaro: Qatar Airways Has No Place in Boston
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Girouard: How Well Have Our Incumbents Led?
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Tattrie: Smiley’s Trump Diatribe Has Consequences
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. DiPalma: RI Needs to Stay Proactive in Targeted Investments in Education
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Leos: This Hispanic Heritage Month Brings Lessons for Everyone
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Sheehan: Vote Yes on Question 2
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Shekarchi: The True Nature of Study Commissions
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stenhouse: DeVos as Sec. of Education - National School Choice Around Corner
- Guest MINDSETTER™Joe Allen: The Metric-Mania of Higher Education
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Tom Kenney: Bankruptcy for Providence?
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Ruggiero: Rhode Islanders are Doers
- Guest MINDSETTER™Taub: Senators Reed & Whitehouse Stab Israel in the Back AGAIN
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Steven F. Forleo: Trump is a Machiavellian Poseur
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Lambrese: Opioid addicts deserve dignity, not death
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Rep. Nunes: General Assembly Needs a Cinderella Rule, and More
- The Tweeter in Chief - Geoffrey A. Schoos, Guest MINDSETTER™
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Morse: The Station & The Ghost Ship
- Guest MINDSETTERS™ Sen. Miller & Rep. Slater: RI Should Regulate Marijuana
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Forleo: Festivus For The Rest of Us
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s Nuclear Arms Race
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It