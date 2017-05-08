Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Sheehan: Bring the Line Item Veto to RI

As this year’s legislative session draws to a close, I would like to draw your readers’ attention to an issue that has been bandied about for some time now without any sort of resolution — the line item veto.

Like the president, every state governor possesses the power to veto legislation that the chief executive may find objectionable. The legislature, in turn, has the power to override the veto — in most states — with a two-thirds majority. It’s all part of an intricate system of necessary checks and balances among the three branches of government.

But most states — 44 to be exact — make use of the line item veto, at least for the state budget. It’s a tool the governor can use to make more surgical objections to the state budget by pointing out a single, questionable line item without having to veto the entire budget. Rhode Island is one of the six states that does not have the line item veto system.

A line item veto would bring a greater focus to the annual budget debate, bringing greater accountability to the governor and the General Assembly, as well as each of its individual members. That’s why I — along with several other colleagues — have introduced legislation that calls for a constitutional amendment that would bring the line item veto to Rhode Island. Like all constitutional changes, it would be ultimately up to the people to decide.

The line item veto would give the governor the power to reduce or even eliminate wasteful spending or other poorly-conceived line items on a case-by-case basis, rather than the current system, which is an all-or-nothing proposition. Sometimes these items are referred to as pork barrel spending, earmarks or special interest legislation which are tucked into the budget like the proverbial skunk hiding in the wood pile.

A line item veto leaves our elected officials with nowhere to hide, because it allows the governor to shine a light on one particularly egregious example of bad item, rather than have to consider the budget as a whole. That brings about a greater sense of balance of power between the executive branch and the legislative branch of our government by giving the governor the power to better check the oversized authority of the General Assembly in its role in shaping state policy through the budgetary process.

In short, the line item veto is one of the most commonsense, intellectually honest tools to the problem of wasteful spending — so much so that 44 out of the 50 states have already made it public policy. Whether it be the legislation I have introduced or one of the versions submitted by my colleagues, the time has come to grant this power to the governor.

This is more than just giving more power to the governor, it’s about introducing a new system of fiscal accountability that the people of Rhode Island deserve. Just the mere existence of a line item veto would force legislators to think twice about the way expenditures will be perceived when put under an executive microscope. And that’s good for everybody. It’s better for the governor. It’s better for the legislature. And it’s better for the people of Rhode Island.

And make no mistake, the General Assembly would retain its right to override any veto with a supermajority vote in both houses. But without those specific objections on behalf of the governor, it’s far too easy for unnecessary and at times even ridiculous expenditures to get through.

It is my sincere hope that not only will my legislative colleagues agree that the time has come to put this question on the ballot, but when it happens that the people of Rhode Island will join us in amending our constitution.

The author, James C Sheehan, is a state senator, representing Narragansett and North Kingstown. He resides in North Kingstown.

Related Slideshow: 2016 Common Cause Legislative Rankings - Senators

Prev Next Final Score: 83% Dennis Algiere District: 38 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Stephen Archambault District: 22 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 73% Frank Ciccone District: 7 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 16 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 4 Prev Next Final Score: 83% William Conley, Jr. District: 18 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Marc Cote District: 24 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Cynthia Coyne District: 32 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 70% Elizabeth Crowley District: 16 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 0% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 15 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 5 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Daniel Da Ponte District: 14 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Louis DiPalma District: 12 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 71% James Doyle District: 8 Party: D Ethics: 0% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 15 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 6 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Walter Felag, Jr. District: 10 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Paul Fogarty District: 23 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Hanna Gallo District: 27 Party: D Ethics: 100 % Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Mark Gee District: 35 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score 83% Gayle Goldin District: 3 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Maryellen Goodwin District: 1 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Paul Jabour District: 5 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Nicholas Kettle District: 21 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 87% Frank Lombardi District: 26 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Scoe: 83% Frank Lombardo, III District: 25 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Erin Lynch Prata District: 31 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Michael McCaffrey District: 29 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Harold Metts District: 29 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Joshua Miller District: 28 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Elaine Morgan District: 34 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 78% Donna Nesselbush District: 15 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 18 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 88% Edward O'Neil District: 17 Party: 1 Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 21 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 77% Christopher Ottiano District: 11 Party: R Ethics: 0% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 40% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 5 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 1 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 82% John Pagliarini Jr. District: 11 Party: R Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 17% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 14 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 87% Teresa Paiva Weed District: 13 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 2 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Ryan Pearson District: 19 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Roger Picard District: 20 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 2 Prev Next Final Score: 60% Juan PIchardo District: 2 Party: D Ethics: 0% Campaign Elections: 0% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 20% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 12 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 8 Prev Next Final Score: 76% Leonidas Raptakis District: 33 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 33% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 100% Pro Common Cause Votes: 17 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 3 Prev Next Final Score: 81% Dominick Ruggerio District: 4 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 50% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 19 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 85% Adam Satchell District: 9 Party: d Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 1 Prev Next Final Score: 83% Susan Sosnowski District: 37 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 24 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 83% James Sheehan District: 36 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 24 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 4 Did not Vote: 0 Prev Next Final Score: 85% William Walaska District: 30 Party: D Ethics: 100% Campaign Elections: 67% Judicial Reform: NV Open Government: 60% Separation of Government: 0% Pro Common Cause Votes: 20 Anti-Common Cause Votes: 3 Did not Vote: 1 Prev

























































































































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.