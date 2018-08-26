Guest MINDSETTER™ Deckman: Note to Gina & Allan - They Aren’t Debates. They’re Interviews
Sunday, August 26, 2018
The position also happens to be perhaps the most important and most prestigious position in the entire state. It controls over 20,000 employees and is responsible for making decisions that affect every aspect of more than 1 million people’s lives every day.
But the problem is that your corporation is deep financial trouble and desperately needs a turn-around expert. It has enormous debt; has suffered from decades of mismanagement and has a leadership culture that is very toxic; is insensitive to its customer’s needs and has a reputation for mishandling and mismanaging almost every major project it attempts.
You also only have until November to interview candidates to determine who has the leadership skills, the mindset and the best plans to turn around your sinking ship. Needless to say, there is a lot at stake when you make your decision.
The good news is that several people want the job and several of them even appear able to be capable enough to handle the job. But there is a glitch.
Two of the candidates who want the job, and who were considered front-runners in the early going, are now refusing to interview for the job. Their stated reason for their refusal is because they object to the other people you want to interview for the job!!
“Well, isn’t that special?”
If you take them at their word, they both feel that they are above answering questions or to speak to their plans on how they are going to turn around a dying state in the presence of competitors they don’t feel are worthy.
However, some think the real reason is that neither wants to face hard questions about their past and current performance in the offices they currently hold. Both own serious failures in their administrations, and one has serious scandals, that threaten their ability to convince their future employers that they are not part of the problem.
But even after multiple requests from thousands of people and every media outlet in the state; Allan and Gina still refuse to interview for the job. Instead, they expect you to hire them based upon the money they have in their checking accounts, their past “accomplishments” and their opinions of themselves.
What a fascinatingly scary mindset.
By the way, those so-called “unworthy” opponents are all people who are either currently in political leadership positions today, like Patricia Morgan, or have held state-level offices in the past. But more important than that, they are people who you and tens of thousands of your fellow Rhode Islanders have decided they would like to interview.
Through their boycotting actions not only are they preventing you from interviewing them, but they are also doing everything they can to prevent you from interviewing the other candidates as well. Thankfully the media is not letting that happen.
Think about the level of arrogance, hubris, self-absorbed egotism and entitlement that must be deeply embedded in an individual’s character that would lead them to take such a forceful stand against the people’s right to select their next Governor from an informed position.
But it gets worse. If God forbid, both Gina and Allan win their primaries. That will mean the people of Rhode Island will most likely have the first gubernatorial election in their history where there will be no debates.
Because in reality, the “opponents are below us” argument is simply a straw man from both of them to hide the fact that neither want to face a tough media, an intelligent and demanding public and the failures that have occurred under both of their administrations and as a result of their policies.
I imagine a scenario where Joe Trillo, the independent candidate, is standing by himself answering questions while the other two hunker in the bunkers, ignoring the will of the people to be informed.
The way I see it is the only way you see a vibrant 3-way gubernatorial debate is if both Patricia Morgan or Matt Brown win their primaries. We not only deserve that, we need that.
Besides, you should NEVER hire anyone to a 4 year, not cut, a contract worth $600,000.00 who refuses to interview for the job.
That’s insane…even for us Rhode Islanders!
