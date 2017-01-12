Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s Nuclear Arms Race

America is home to one of the world’s two most powerful nuclear arsenals. With President-elect Trump’s reckless tweet calling for the U.S. to “expand its nuclear capability,” he has put the world on edge. This came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for Russia to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

Donald Trump is not even in the White House and he is already threatening to upend decades of U.S. nuclear policy and plunge us back into the dangerous arms race that led to the Cold War.

Both Republican and Democratic security experts have described Donald Trump as lacking the temperament to command our nuclear arsenal. And we are already seeing why.

Once Donald Trump is President, he will have absolute authority to initiate nuclear war with no legal check on this power. We can only hope his impulsive tendencies displayed on the campaign trail, and since the election, are not an indication of how Mr. Trump will govern.

It is clear, however, that our long-term response must be a transformational change in U.S. nuclear policy.

Changing Policy

For decades, the U.S. has argued that even a few nuclear weapons in the hands of rogue nations would pose an unacceptable risk, but “responsible” states like the U.S. having these weapons is acceptable.

By transferring thousands of nuclear weapons to the control of a leader who appears temperamentally unsuited to command them, the U.S. has proven how fundamentally flawed that policy is.

Many in the medical and scientific community have long argued there are no “right hands” with nuclear weapons. A large-scale use of nuclear weapons will kill most of the human race. Recent studies have shown that even a very limited nuclear war, involving less than 0.5 percent of the world’s nuclear arsenal, would cause worldwide climate disruption and precipitate a global famine that could put some two billion people at risk. No individual should ever possess such destructive power.

Opponents claim some leaders can be trusted with this terrible power, but they assumed we would always elect leaders who understand the grave responsibility that comes with it. The election of Donald Trump, in tandem with Vladimir Putin holding power in Russia, has shown how shortsighted that assumption is. With vast nuclear arsenals in the control of such leaders, we must finally acknowledge that no risk is acceptable when it comes to nuclear weapons. Our nuclear policy must be an urgent quest to eliminate these weapons.

Working together with the current nuclear states to move toward a nuclear-free world will not be easy, but it is both possible and essential to a safe and prosperous future.

Each nuclear state has their reasons for thinking these arsenals are necessary to protecting their national security and place on the world stage.

Trump claims an aggressive nuclear policy is justified until the world “comes to its senses,” but it already has. There is a growing consensus in support of nuclear arms reduction and as our next president, he must answer that call.

First, the United States must make a fundamental decision to seek the national security that can only come from a nuclear-free world. This would lay the foundation for the real progress needed. The U.S. must begin by abandoning its intention to spend $1 trillion over the next 30 years to enhance its nuclear arsenal.

Second, the U.S. must clearly commit to never using nuclear weapons against non-nuclear nations and never use nuclear weapons first.

Third, the U.S. must work with Russia to explore mutual steps to allow our two countries to take our weapons off hair-trigger alert to lessen the danger that they are inadvertently fired in response to a false warning of attack by either side.

Finally, the U.S. must embrace the international movement for a treaty to prohibit the possession of nuclear weapons. The United Nations voted overwhelmingly in October to commence negotiations for such a treaty in 2017. The U.S. should join this process and use the resulting treaty as leverage to bring the other nuclear nations into negotiations to reduce and eliminate their arsenals, with all the necessary verification mechanisms in place.

With every day, President-elect Trump demonstrates the danger of an unthinking approach to foreign policy is. We join Republicans and Democrats in hoping this rhetoric from Trump does not signify a return to an outdated approach to nuclear weapons.

Now more than ever, the U.S. must work with world leaders to reduce the current nuclear stockpiles and pave the way to a nuclear-free world. We have the opportunity to leave our children a more secure future. We cannot afford to plunge the U.S. back into a dangerous arms race and new Cold War.

Related Slideshow: Trump’s Win - What Does it Mean for Rhode Island?

Prev Next Jennifer Duffy Cook Report "We don't really know what a Trump presidency means for the nation, never mind the smallest state. One of the unintended consequences of last night's results is that Sen. Jack Reed won't be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Chalk that up as a loss for RI." Prev Next Pam Gencarella Head of Ocean State Taxpayers' Association "Trump’s win means that his signature issue, illegal immigration, could have a big impact on RI, hopefully reversing our course as a sanctuary state and saving the state taxpayer millions of dollars. While we agree with his 'repeal and replace' Obamacare stance, we have no idea what that means to the RI debacle known as UHIP. It is not a stretch to believe that federal funding for this kind of system will be off the table so, will RI be stuck with this massively expensive system that still doesn’t work and that is expected to cost another $124 million to fix? Trump's belief that there is significant fraud in the Food Stamp program and the policies that may come from that belief could have a negative impact on RI's local economy since there are businesses in certain cities that rely heavily on this program, fraud and all. On the upside, we may be able to ditch the UHIP program if there is significantly less need for processing welfare program requests (ie. Medicaid and food stamps) resulting from fewer illegal immigrants and less fraud. While we are ambivalent about his touted child care policies, if enacted, it may force our legislators to revisit the ever growing state cost of subsidies in this area and possibly reduce the fraud and abuse in this system." Prev Next Kay Israel Professor at Rhode Island College "With a Republican President and Congress, Rhode Island will probably be excluded from the 'fruits of victory." The congressional delegation will be able to vocally make their presence felt, but in the long term it's more symbolic than substantive. For Rhode Island it's a matter of holding on and waiting until '18 or '20 and a surge in Democratic influence." Prev Next Jennifer Lawless Professor at American University "The RI congressional delegation just became even less powerful than it was. With unified government, Trump doesn’t need to quell Democrats’ concerns or acquiesce because he’s worried about a Democratically-controlled Senate. His appointments will reflect that. His executive orders will affect that. And the conservative policy agenda he puts forward will affect that." Prev Next Len Lardaro Professor at University of Rhode Island "Well there's a few things -- because there's not going to be gridlock, that's a big difference if it had been Hillary and a GOP Congress, in which nothing would got done. We'll at least get a half a billion in infrastructure that's going to pass which will have an impact. I think you'll see there will be reduced reliance on government nationally -- and that's where we'll stick out like sore thumb. We've relied way too much on government -- and our government is highly inefficient and ineffective. Maybe, just maybe, in this who cycle of things we might be forced to be small and more efficient for once.



A couple of other things -- interest rates jumped. The one to follow is the ten year government bond rate -- which is tied to mortgages. It went from 1.7% to 2.05% in one day. The point is -- if the ten year stays high, mortgage rates will start going higher -- and in the short time people will run to re-finance.



That's the short term impact -- but then if rates stay hight, that will make mortgages more out of reach. And we just passed a bond issue to limit open space -- housing has limited upside here.

The next thing -- the Fed Reserve will go ahead with tightening next month. A strong dollar will hurt manufacturing. When the dollar is strong our exports become more expensive overseas. Our goods production sector -- manufacturing and construction -- in the near term will do a little better, but as time goes on will be more limited. But something you won't hear, is there are lags in fiscal policy, of six months to year. So we won't really see the effects until the third our fourth quarter of 2017, going into 2018."

Prev Next Mike Stenhouse RI Center for Freedon and Prosperity "As the unbelievable turned into reality this morning, it struck me that the presidential election was not really all about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It was about a fed-up people, revolting against a corrupt system - the "beast" - that relentlessly favors insiders. Hillary personified the beast, while Donald personified the slayer. Sadly, based on election results in our state, Rhode Island's version of the beast lives on. I fear our political class has not learned the lessons from the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump movements - and will continue with their government-centric, anti-family, anti-business status quo." Prev Next Kristina Contreras Fox VP of Young Democrats of America "A Trump Presidency means the validation of the ugliest part of America. In RI, as with the rest of the country, the hammer of his hatred will fall hardest on minority communities. Being a blue state doesn't make us immune from this danger. Trump won over 35% (39.5) of the vote here! We need to look in the mirror, and not lie about what the reflection shows us. No more hiding underneath a blue blanket. I expect those who claim Democratic values to be true to those values. The gulf between words and actions have turned into fertile ground for Trump's message to grow here in RI. If you call yourself a Democrat, if you claim to stand in opposition to Trump, now is the time to prove it. Show up and fight back."

Prev

Jennifer Duffy

Jennifer Duffy

Pam Gencarella

Pam Gencarella

Kay Israel

Kay Israel

Jennifer Lawless

Jennifer Lawless

Len Lardaro

Len Lardaro

Mike Stenhouse

Mike Stenhouse

Kristina Contreras Fox Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern represents the 2nd Congressional District of Massachusetts. Dr. Ira Helfand is a Nobel Peace Prize recipient and the co-president of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.