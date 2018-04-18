Guest MINDSETTER™ Clifford: Trump Must be Impeached, But Not for What You Think

Trump should be impeached, but not for any reason discussed by corporate media. Read his infamous Tweet slowly.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!', "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

First, as an aside, ask yourself, should the President of the United States of American be talking like this?

Next, consider the tweet was several days before that US attack. Here are some questions for you to ponder: Did that Tweet put the country in a position where we had no alternative but to attack?

With the language Trump used there is no way to walk back the threat. It was out there for the entire world to see, discuss, and wonder about. Media ran wild with it. When are the missiles to be launched? Today, tonight, tomorrow?

What will the Russians do? Innocent Syrians ran for cover. He made an explicit threat that “they will be coming”. There is no way out or escape from that kind of threat. You either follow through or look like an idiot. My contention is, the President, by his stupidity, put the country on a path towards a possible nuclear war with Russia.

Trump, with is foolish language, inserted both feet into his mouth, and once he said the ‘they (missiles) are on the way’ had no recourse but to send those missiles. Why? To ensure he would not be a laughing stock, both at home and around the world. He put himself and the people of the world in a situation where a possible nuclear war was unavoidable.

A rational President would have waited for the chemical weapons experts to arrive and make a conclusion, but you can't wait once you have announced the "they will be coming". If the experts concluded there was no chemical attack you look like a dunce.

Someone that stupid is unfit to be President of the US and should be impeached and removed before his next act of stupidity brings the world down in a nuclear holocaust.

Another question is: Did his stupidity put the military in a position where they had to act, simply to provide the President with political cover to escape the consequences of his stupidity? The President is Commander in Chief.

Did the military feel compelled to support their Commander in Chief’s stupid statements, by supporting an attack just to provide enough political cover to get the President out of his self-made mess?

In either case, he put the nation on a path towards war by his sheer stupidity and is therefore unfit for the office. Stupidity that brings the world to the brink of nuclear war is an immediate job disqualifier. He should be impeached and quickly.

Joe Clifford is a lifelong Rhode Island resident who currently resides in Jamestown. He taught history at Scituate High School for 32 years and now writes a weekly column in an online Oregon newspaper.

