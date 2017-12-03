Guest MINDSETTER™ Clifford: RI Political Leaders Need to Stop Running for Cover
Sunday, December 03, 2017
Are they OK with the President of the US acting like a young, out of control child in a schoolyard, calling people names? Do they think this is the proper role for the president of the US? Do they think this advances the chance for peace? Do they support the President’s very controversial tax plan?
Where are Republican politicians on such issues? Voiceless, leaderless??? And by the same token, where are the so-called Democratic leaders in our communities on the inappropriate sexual behavior of our “leaders” in D.C.? Do they condone the actions of Al Franken and John Conyers? Do they think Franken and Conyers should go? Are they comfortable with that kind of behavior? Why don’t they take a stand on anything? Some might argue these are not local issues, but any political position assumes a leadership role.
{image_2}Leadership is standing up and speaking very clearly on such issues.
Where are the state Republican leaders and local politicians on Trump and Judge Moore? Where are the local Democratic town council members, and Democrats in the State legislature, and where are Jim Langevin and David Cicilline on their colleagues, Franken and Conyers? Either quit playing ostrich or quit pretending to be a “leader” and get out. All of you!! Just get out!
Joe Clifford lives in Jamestown and writes a regular column for two online progressive newspapers.
