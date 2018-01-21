Guest MINDSETTER™ Clifford: Questions to Senator Jack Reed

Senator Jack Reed serves as the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, a very powerful and prestigious position on one of the nation’s most powerful committees.

His opinion and the opinions of other policymakers like himself are important, both to the foreign policy of the US and to all Rhode Island residents affected by that policy.

That said, I would like to hear his opinion on the latest policy change laid out by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who this week, charted a new course for the US in Syria. The Secretary said the US has no plans to leave Syria in the future and will stay and train a force of 30,000 people, allegedly to protect the border.

Tillerson also said one of the goals of this force and this new policy, is to “ensure the departure of the Assad regime”.

According to international law, the entry by any nation, with a military force, into another country, without permission of that sovereign government is illegal and is also a clear violation of the UN Charter. Staying forever to help “ensure the departure of the Assad regime” is equally illegal. As one of the most important power brokers in the country, Senator Jack Reed must have an opinion on this new course of action.

Therefore, I ask the Senator to come forth and answer the following questions:

Did you, Senator Reed, support the occupation of Syria despite it being an illegal act?

Do you, Senator Reed, support Secretary of State Tillerson in saying our new mission is to “ensure the departure of the Assad regime”?

Do you, Senator Reed support the open-ended occupation of a foreign nation without the permission of that sovereign nation?

Would you agree that having a goal of “ensuring the departure of the Assad regime” is Russian like meddling, a practice you have criticized regularly?

Joe Clifford lives in Jamestown.

