Guest MINDSETTER™ Clifford: From “Little Rocket Man” to “Honorable” Man. How Come?

Donald Trump has gone from insulting, condescending, and totally undiplomatic bombastic language, threatening to exterminate the entire nation of North Korea, to now saying Kim Jung- un is an “honorable” man. What gives? Trump and the establishment were so bellicose and threatening they convinced South Korea that there would be a war on their peninsula. Senator Lindsey Graham thought a war with on the Korean peninsula would be “worth it” and did not think this was a big problem because “If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die here. And [Donald Trump’s] told me that to my face.” Apparently, that was not too convincing to Koreans.

South Korean leader, Moon Jae-in, saw war coming and decided to take matters into his own hands and get the issues resolved before the US precipitated yet another war. He reached out to North Korean leader Kim Jung-un and was greeted by a very willing North Korea. Tremendous progress has been made, and Trump and the establishment, who formerly thought Kim Jung-un was irrational and evil, panicked.

Why panic? Several bad scenarios became evident to Trump and the establishment. The peace talks were proceeding smoothly and at a very rapid rate and the US was playing absolutely no role. Settling long-standing differences, formally ending the Korean War, and bringing peace to the peninsula, would mean a devastating blow to the military-industrial complex. If peace is secured there would be no justification or need for US troops and 15 US military bases in South Korea. The US never leaves military bases and the thought caused panic in the US.

The second scenario, even worse, is that once bases were out of the peninsula, it would only be natural for a united Korea to look to their neighbor, China, for peace and leadership. The entire Korean peninsula might decide their future was no longer hinged to the US and its military, but it would be better served having a regional powerful and friendly ally on their border; China.

Both these ideas are anathema to the US establishment and so Trump was, in a sense, forced to join the party, for if he did not, the US would be completely left out of any talks and settlement issues. So, suddenly Trump changed his tune, became Mr. Nice Guy, and agreed to meet with Kim Jung-un, thus abandoning a long-established US policy of never talking to, or agreeing to talk to, North Korea. Trump and the establishment have been cleverly manipulated into a position of having to come to the table and talk, by someone we formerly described as an irrational, crazy, madman.

Who knows where it will lead but one thing is for certain, the US will desperately do all that it can to destroy unification of Korea and preserve military bases. Even though we have over 900 bases around the world, you can never have enough in the eyes of the military-industrial complex.

Joe Clifford is a lifelong Rhode Island resident who currently resides in Jamestown. He taught history at Scituate High School for 32 years and now writes a weekly column in an online Oregon newspaper.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.