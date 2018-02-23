Gubernatorial Candidate Trillo Says “No Simple 100% Solution” to Protecting Schools
Friday, February 23, 2018
Trillo says that “there is no ironclad way to protect our schools unless we incorporate all the security of a prison. With that said, even if we were able to ban AR-15s, there are too many of these guns to effectively be removed from our streets."
Read Trillo’s Statement Below
"Following the tragic shooting in Parkland, FL, now comes 'the blame game.' The left blames what they would call weak gun laws and the power of the NRA. The right blames protocol, unenforced laws, and the reflexive reaction of the left to ban guns at the cost of self-defense.
While both sides have some merit, there is no ironclad way to protect our schools unless we incorporate all the security of a prison. With that said, even if we were able to ban AR-15s, there are too many of these guns to effectively be removed from our streets. While some measures and improvements to gun control may be legislated, they will mainly be a 'feel good' attempt at solving a problem, rather than an effective deterrent to prevent such future tragedies.
I believe more effective measures include:
- Raising the legal age to 21 to get any gun unless you have a special permit from the local police department.
- Making background checks more stringent while improving information sharing between law enforcement databases.
- More comprehensive mental health evaluation requirements.
- Creating a special concealed carry permit for 'gun free zones' in our schools, whereby people such as teachers, coaches, custodians or other school personnel who go through a special training program can carry a concealed gun.
Most importantly, persons with these concealed carry permits should be known only to the principal or senior staff, thus acting as a strong deterrent, as potential perpetrators would never know who or how many concealed carry people are present in the schools. Schools should also have secured entrances with metal detectors and gunshot detectors, along with police officers patrolling the schools at least once a day at random times.
These measures would go a long way to preventing such tragic events in our schools, rather than focusing on 'feel good' measures that are not real solutions. Unfortunately, there is no simple 100% solution."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
