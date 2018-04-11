Gubernatorial Candidate Fung Releases Economic Policy Plan
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
“For far too long Rhode Island has slumbered at the bottom of every ranking when it comes to our business and economic climate. It is time that we shake up the status quo, and make Rhode Island the land of startups, strong businesses, and an attractive place for companies to expand into,” said Fung.
The Plan
According to Fung’s press release, in his first term, Fung would look to lower the sales tax each year until it reaches 5%, or the lowest of any state in New England outside of New Hampshire, which doesn’t levy one.
“Our residents pay a lot in taxes, and they shouldn't dread interacting with their state government the same way you dread a root canal,” said Fung.
According to Fung’s press release, he is also going to cut the cost of doing business in Rhode Island, by introducing the Low Fee Guarantee.
In his first six months in office, the administration will go through every single occupational licensing, permitting, and business incorporation fee, and make them the lowest in New England. Additionally, in order to make Rhode Island more attractive for startups, he will waive all state fees for their first year in business.
Fung will introduce the Business Concierge Program, which has been key to making Cranston one of the Top 50 Cities in America. The Concierge Center is a one-stop location for startups and business owners, walking them through the process from business plan to ribbon cut as quickly and as stress-free as possible.
A business owner will be working with an economic development professional from start to finish - helping them cut through red tape and letting them know what they need to do right from the start, instead of running into time-consuming roadblocks because one department isn't talking to another.
