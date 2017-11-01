Governor Raimondo Tops Over $3 Million in Campaign Funds
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Two recent polls found Raimondo to be "underwater" with Rhode Island voters. See recent polling results from Harvard's John Della Volpe below.
Her campaign finance report was posted late on Tuesday night, but here is a look at some of the data.
For the quarter, Raimondo’s campaign vacuumed more than $515,000 for the quarter — more than her three GOP challengers raised combined.
Her campaign reported expenses of $87,628.
Big time donors include former BankRI CEO Merrill Sherman, real estate attorney Mary Shekarchi (sister of House Majority Leader Joe), Campbell Soup Heiress Hope Van Buren, and real estate developer Marilyn Winoker.
No Raimondo campaign finance report would be complete without its fair share of New York Wall Street players. Raimondo collected tens of thousands from players tied to financial services.
And, PawSox owner William Egan gave $1,000.
So did her former Point Judith Capital partner David Mixer and his wife Gail — both gave $1,000.
Expenses included tickets for a lot of planes and trains. The biggest expenses were her campaign consultants.
MORE TO COME
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
