Raimondo Raised a Record $1.3 million in Q1
Monday, April 30, 2018
The prolific fundraising made a major statement in her effort to win re-election. GOP candidate Allan Fung reported $191,000 and fellow GOP challenger and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan raised $101,000 during the same time period.
Matt Brown, Raimondo’s newest Democratic challenger, only announced intentions to run as a Democrat last week. Democrat Paul Roselli raised $2,637.
Record-Breaking Pace
Raimondo in the first quarter raised more money than all other state officeholders and candidates combined -- not including federal candidates.
Since 2010, Raimondo has raised a monumental over $13 million.
From her first campaign for Treasurer through 2017, Raimondo received $11,295,931.16 in individual donations.
Through 2017, Raimondo has raised $206,086.00 from political action committees (PACs) including both business and labor interests.
Raimondo raised more than $570,000 in the 4th quarter of 2017, and $515,000 in the third quarter of 2017.
Friends of Gina Raimondo today announced that Raimondo’s re-election campaign now has more than $4.3 million cash-on-hand.
Regardless of the fundraising success, Raimondo still faces challenges in the polls -- three public polls in the past six-months show her approval ratings at 40 percent.
Raimondo raised less than half the $1.3 million from Rhode Islanders, but nearly 1,000 made donations.
“Rhode Islanders from every corner of the state made contributions to support Raimondo’s re-election bid, contributing more than $528,000 in the quarter,” said the campaign.
Both the number of Rhode Islanders and the amount of money that Rhode Islanders contributed to Raimondo’s campaign in the quarter far exceeded Rhode Island contributions to any other candidate.
“When Governor Raimondo took office, Rhode Island had one of the highest unemployment rates in the country and now there are more people working in Rhode Island than at any time in the past ten years,” said Kate Ramstad, Finance Director for Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign.
“We’re making record investments to give Rhode Islanders the training and education they need to keep up and get ahead. We’re on a good path and thousands of generous Rhode Islanders chipped in this quarter because they want to see continued progress in our state.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%