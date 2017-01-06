Governing Magazine Says Raimondo one of the Most Vulnerable Governors in U.S.
Friday, January 06, 2017
“Raimondo won the general election in 2014 with only about 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race after prevailing in the Democratic primary with a similar share of the vote. She’s attracted positive attention nationally for her efforts on pension reform. But back home, she's not as popular, and her re-election bid, assuming she seeks another term, could be uphill,” writes Governing.
READ THE REST OF THE STORY HERE
GOVERNING is the nation's leading media platform covering politics, policy and management for state and local government leaders. Recognized as the most credible and authoritative voice in its field, GOVERNING provides nonpartisan news, insight and analysis on such issues as public finance, transportation, economic development, health, energy, the environment and technology.
GoLocalProv’s Lawsuit Against Governor Raimondo - October 17, 2016
Related Articles
- Raimondo’s 195 Wexford Job Claims Are False, According to a GoLocal Investigation
- RI Federation of Teachers Urges Raimondo to Oppose Charter School Expansion in New Campaign
- Raimondo Administration: Public Profit Over Public Service
- Gov. Raimondo’s Chief-of-Staff Smiley Owns Company Fundraising for Elorza
- Could Pell Beat Raimondo in a Democratic Primary in RI - Like Sanders Beat Clinton?
- Raimondo Orders Expanded DHS Hours, Staff to Address Ongoing UHIP Problems
- Top RI Progressives Blast Raimondo for Choice of DNC Chair and Corporate Subsidies
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Raimondo Luring Jobs at a Price
- Raimondo, Elorza Refuse Comment on Donations from Construction Co. Hit by Feds
- Raimondo Administration Refuses to Answer Questions About Wexford Deal and Brown’s Rent
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It