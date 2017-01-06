Governing Magazine Says Raimondo one of the Most Vulnerable Governors in U.S.

In an article in Governing magazine, the bible of state politics, “2017-2018 Governors' Races: Where Power Is Most and Least Likely to Flip,” Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is tagged as being highly vulnerable and one of the sitting governors most likely to lose office.

“Raimondo won the general election in 2014 with only about 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race after prevailing in the Democratic primary with a similar share of the vote. She’s attracted positive attention nationally for her efforts on pension reform. But back home, she's not as popular, and her re-election bid, assuming she seeks another term, could be uphill,” writes Governing.

“A slow recovery from the recession on her watch has undercut one of her key campaign issues -- economic development -- and she’s been dogged by controversies over a troubled statewide marketing campaign and cost overruns for new software for public assistance programs. Even her pension reform efforts, popular in some circles, have alienated labor unions -- a key part of the Democratic coalition in the state,” says the top political magazine covering the states.

