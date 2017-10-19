GoLocal to Release Part One of RI Benchmark Poll on GoLocal LIVE, Thursday at 4:00 PM
Thursday, October 19, 2017
GoLocal has partnered with Della Volpe, who also serves as the Director of Polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, for comprehensive polling through the 2018 election.
The benchmark poll was conducted during the month of October.
"2018 is a big election year. All the general officers are up, the Mayor of Providence is facing re-election, one of the United States Senate seats is in play, and both Congressional seats -- this will be a watershed moment in Rhode Island," said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocalProv.com.
Thursday and Friday
This benchmark poll will be broken into two segments. Part one is focused on the economy and the proposed financing of the Pawtucket Red Sox’s new stadium.
“We are excited to bring this level of qualitative research insights to Rhode Islanders. So often candidates claim their polls say this or that. Now, voters in Rhode Island will have a true benchmark — and it can help hold people accountable," said Fenton.
The second part of the poll will be released on Friday at 4:00 p.m. on GoLocal LIVE — it explores how Rhode Islanders think about how their elected officials are performing.
This will be the first significant independent public polling released in Rhode Island in more than ten years.
Related Articles
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” Harvard’s Della Volpe Says Millennials Cost Clinton Presidency
- Harvard’s Della Volpe on GoLocal LIVE: Polling Methods Aren’t Changing Quickly Enough
- GoLocal Teams With Della Volpe’s SocialSphere for Political Polling During 2018 Election Cycle
- GoLocal’s Polling Partner Della Volpe Hosts Mika and Joe of “Morning Joe” at Harvard
- GoLocal and Harvard’s Della Volpe to Release Benchmark Poll on RI Politics and Economy