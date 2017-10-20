GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Do Rhode Islanders Think State is on Right - or Wrong - Track?
Friday, October 20, 2017
GoLocalProv.com announced on Thursday the results of the Benchmark Poll conducted by Socialsphere founded by John Della Volpe, who is the Director of Polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.
The only demographic group that believes Rhode Island is on the “right track" is young people (18 to 35) — each demographic group older than 35 believes Rhode Island is on the “wrong track” and South County is the most pessimistic.
What should be most concerning for elected officials is the gap between “right track” and “wrong track” for those 35-54 of age. Only 30 percent of 35 to 54 year-olds believe Rhode Island is going in the “right" direction, but an alarming 52 percent of the age group believes Rhode Island is on the “wrong track.”
Independents and Republicans think Rhode Island is on the “wrong track.” While the GOP number may not be a surprise in a state in which the top eleven elected and leadership positions are held by Democrats, the number should concern incumbents.
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
