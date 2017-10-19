GoLocal Benchmark Poll: RIers Overwhelmingly Oppose Public Funding for the PawSox Stadium
Thursday, October 19, 2017
Presently, legislation pending before the legislature calls for a combined financing deal with the owners, the City of Pawtucket's Redevelopment Agency, and Rhode Island taxpayer dollars all going in on the funding.
The structure of that deal was recently questioned by Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. And, recently, Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello has offered that one possibility is to put the question of public financing on the ballot.
Regardless of the structure, Rhode Island taxpayers will have a moral obligation to pay off the bonds.
In keeping with the recent changes, Socialsphere, GoLocal's polling partner asked the following question:
"Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?"
Approve........................................... 28%
Reject.............................................. 67%
Don't know........................................4%
The GoLocalProv.com Benchmark Poll was conducted by Socialsphere -- founded by John Della Volpe, the Director of Polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party?
Unaffiliated......................................... 49%
Democrat ........................................... 32%
Republican..........................................15%
Moderate...............................................4%
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting ............................... 78%
Probably be voting .................................13%
50-50 ....................................................... 9%
In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track?
Right track............................................39%
Wrong track .........................................45%
Mixed ....................................................10%
Don't know/Refused..............................6%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy................................21%
Education..............................................12%
Taxes .....................................................12%
Roads ....................................................12%
State budget ...........................................9%
Corruption/Public integrity.....................8%
Healthcare ...............................................3%
Governor...................................................3%
Homelessness ........................................2%
Immigration .............................................2%
Other.........................................................7%
Don’t know ..............................................9%
Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all?
Changed for the better..........................35%
Changed for the worse ........................16%
Not changed at all.................................43%
Don't know/Refused...............................5%
Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all?
Changed for the better...........................26%
Changed for the worse .........................19%
Not changed at all..................................54%
Don't know/Refused................................1%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve........................................... 28%
Definitely approve...................................15%
Probably approve ...................................14%
Net: Reject.............................................. 67%
Probably reject........................................19%
Definitely reject.......................................48%
Don't know.............................................. 4%
Could you please tell me your age?
18-24 .....................................................7%
25-34 ....................................................15%
35-44 ....................................................15%
45-54 ....................................................20%
55-64 ....................................................17%
65+ ........................................................25%
Don't know/refused...............................1%
What was the last grade you completed in school?
0-11 .........................................................2%
High school grad...................................16%
Technical/Vocational school..................1%
Some college.........................................23%
College grad ..........................................34%
Graduate degree ...................................24%
Don't know/refused.................................1%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less .....................................27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000....13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000...13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000..17%
$150,000 or more ...................................13%
Don't know/refused................................17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None.....................................21%
English...................................................13%
Italian.....................................................13%
Irish........................................................12%
Black or African American ....................6%
Latino/Hispanic ......................................6%
French .................................................... 6%
Portuguese .............................................3%
Jewish..................................................... 3%
German................................................... 1%
