GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Majority of RIers Don’t Believe Their Family’s Finances Have Improved
Friday, October 20, 2017
When the question was asked about the economy as it relates to one’s own family financial situation, Rhode Islanders are even less pleased with the performance of the economy during the past three years.
PART 2 OFF THE POLL WILL BE RELEASED FRIDAY AT 4:00 PM ON GOLOCAL LIVE
Only 26 percent of Rhode Islanders believe their financial situation has improved during the past three years under Governor Gina Raimondo’s leadership.
19 percent believe it has changed for the worse and an overwhelming majority — 54 percent — don’t believe it has changed for their family since, de facto, Lincoln Chafee was Governor.
Only 1 percent don’t know or refused to answer.
The GoLocalProv.com Benchmark Poll was conducted by Socialsphere -- founded by John Della Volpe, the Director of Polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Majority of RIers Don’t Believe Their Family’s Finances Have Improved
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Most Rhode Islanders Believe Economy Has Been Stagnant or Gotten Worse
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: Do Rhode Islanders Think State is on Right - or Wrong - Track?
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll: RIers Overwhelmingly Oppose Public Funding for the PawSox Stadium
- GoLocal Benchmark Poll - RI on Wrong Track, PawSox Opposition and More
- GoLocal to Release Part One of RI Benchmark Poll on GoLocal LIVE, Thursday at 4:00 PM
- GoLocal and Harvard’s Della Volpe to Release Benchmark Poll on RI Politics and Economy
- New Poll Shows Senator Whitehouse Vulnerable