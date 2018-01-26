Fung Raises Over $175K in 4th Quarter of 2017
Friday, January 26, 2018
According to Fung, he raised a total of more than $380,000 for all of 2017, with 80% of donors coming from Rhode Island.
Fung released the following statement:
“I am thrilled to announce the results of our very strong fundraising for the last quarter. I am especially proud of the fact that the vast majority of all funds raised come from right here in Rhode Island. I enjoy reaching out to Rhode Islanders who want to fix our state, instead of out of state special interests, and I appreciate their support.
The growing support our campaign is receiving is also evident from the two hundred and seventy-two new donors. I will continue to focus on hard-working Rhode Islanders and their needs – not those of out-of-state special interests just trying to get the next handout from the Commerce Corporation. These numbers show that we have the support of Rhode Islanders and the momentum in this campaign, and we will continue the push for reform that Rhode Island so desperately needs.”
