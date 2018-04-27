Fung Campaign Raises Over $191K in Fundraising for Quarter 1
Friday, April 27, 2018
"I am very pleased to have another solid quarter in fundraising. With the majority of my donations coming from Rhode Islanders, it is clear my message to fix our state's economy is resonating. People are ready for new leadership,” said Fung.
According to the Fung’s campaign, more than 80 percent of the donations were made by Rhode Islanders.
The campaign also adds that more than 20 percent of the donations came from donors who pledged $250 or less.
Fung added, "I'm excited to continue building more support as the campaign rolls on in the coming months."
Quarter One Ending March 31
First quarter fundraising officially ends on March 31, with reports due on April 30.
At the end of the last reporting period -- Q4 for 2017 -- Fung had $240,422.83 cash on hand.
Governor Gina Raimondo, who has yet to report her Q1 fundraising totals, had over $3.3 million on hand as of the last reporting period.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
