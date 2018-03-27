Fung Campaign Names Augustus Press Secretary
Tuesday, March 27, 2018
“I am excited and honored to join the Fung Campaign. I look forward to working with Mayor Fung and the rest of the team, sharing a vision that will help right the ship in Rhode Island,” said Augustus.
Fun added, “Andrew comes to us with experience on both sides of the microphone as well as a passion for Rhode Island. We are thrilled to have him join our team,”
About Augustus
Augustus grew up in Bristol and attended Rhode Island College.
He served as a reporter for News Talk 630 AM and 99.7 FM WPRO before being hired as press associate for Mayor Elorza.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Fung Blasts Raimondo’s Record During Appearance on GoLocal LIVE
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Paolino Goes 1-On-1 with Mayor Fung
- Muksian: Forced to Resign in Providence for Self-Dealing, Tapped by Fung to Head Administration
- Fung Says Cranston Can Still “Make its Argument ” in Legal Battle Over Anti-Panhandling Ordinance
- Fung and Avedisian Speak Out on Trump, GOP Chair Bell Refuses to Comment
- Democratic Female Senator Introduces “Governor Fung” at CLCF Softball
- Former Cranston Mayor Blasts Fung, Raimondo and City of Providence
- Mayor Fung Announces New Flood Detection System Installed in Cranston
- Fung Leads Effort to Improve Panhandling Safety - Cranston Passes Ordinance
- Mayor Fung Talks About Economic Growth Without Taxpayer Subsidies on LIVE
- Fung Announces Finding Possible Voter Fraud in Cranston, Calls for Reforms
- Fung Ducks DACA, Other GOP Gov Candidates Support Trump
- LIVE: GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Morgan Questions “Where Fung Stands” on LIVE
- RI Loses 200 Jobs in January, Fung Blasts Raimondo’s Performance
- VIDEO: Cranston’s Fung Says “Stay Off Roads” on LIVE During Storm
- Democratic Governors Assn Blasts Fung, Morgan for Failing to Speak Out on Harassment
- Fung and Morgan Refuse to Condemn Alleged Sexual Harassment By President of RI Young Republicans
- Fung is Back — Announces 2018 Run for Governor
- Morgan Out Raises Fung for Quarter in GOP Battle, He Has More Cash on Hand
- VIDEO: Fung Blasts Raimondo’s State of the State Speech
- Fung Raises Over $175K in 4th Quarter of 2017
- Fung Announces City & Town Campaign Chairs