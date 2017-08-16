Fung and Avedisian Speak Out on Trump, GOP Chair Bell Refuses to Comment
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
On Monday, Trump had given comments condemning the white supremacist protesters, which received begrudging acknowledgment being made days after the incidents -- but on Tuesday, Trump reversed course and called some of the Nazi and KKK members "very fine people."
RI GOP Chair Brandon Bell has refused to answer questions on Trump's comments.
Bell is seeking an appointment by the Trump White House to serve as U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island, according to an article in the Providence Journal published in the spring.
Under Bell the Republican party had a disappointing 2016 election cycle. Presently, there are no Republicans in the Rhode Island Congressional delegation, and all five state offices are held by Democrats. No Republican has won statewide office in Rhode Island since 2006.
Latest from Trump
Trump on Tuesday said at a press conference, “And you had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that. But I’ll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”
Trump continued the press conference, “Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee. So — excuse me — and you take a look at some of the groups and you see and you would know it if you were honest reporters, which in many cases, you are not. But, many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee.”
While Bell continuously refuses to comment on Trump’s comments, Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung told GoLocal, “The past weekend has ripped open so many wounds for our country. Quite simply, we are all better than this insanity and violence."
"As a minority, I've seen my share of subtle and not so subtle racism over the years," said Fung. "It's incumbent on those of us in the minority community to work harder, and by our consistent actions over months and years, truly change stereotypes. Hashtags and vigils are not enough.”
Similarly, Warwick Mayor Scott Avedesian said to GoLocal, “I thought yesterday's (Monday) comments from the President was appropriate and on point. To see a reversal one day later is not helpful. And I think that Speaker Ryan is correct to say that bigotry is repulsive.”
Across the Country - GOP Leaders Speak Out
"We should never hesitate to call out hate. Whenever and wherever we see it." -OGH https://t.co/Zy2YaJwFlV #Charlottesville #utpol pic.twitter.com/Kqe8SLp70z— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 15, 2017
We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity.— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017
There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 16, 2017
At the press event at the Trump Tower, President Trump defended some of those that attended the white supremacist's event...Excuse me. They didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis. And you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.”
President Donald Trump
We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017
Hillary Clinton
Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017
Governor McAuliffe
There's no place in Virginia for hatred & bigotry. People who've come to VA today to hurt others are not patriots, they are cowards. Go home pic.twitter.com/HRESFfFAxN— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 12, 2017
David Duke
Attempting to blame me, as a peaceful attendee of this rally, for the violence against us today, shows how feared I am by these traitors.— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 13, 2017
Governor Raimondo
My father fought against Nazism in WWII. The white supremacist rally in VA is not America. All Americans should stand in opposition to hate.— Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 12, 2017
The surest way to defeat #UniteTheRight bigots is to stand up against discrimination & prejudice in all its forms & strive for true equality— Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) August 12, 2017
Melania Trump
Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017
Senator McConnell
The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions.— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017
Min. Leader Pelosi
As we mourn the victims of this act of terror, we must vow to defeat bigotry, racism & hatred. #Charlottesville https://t.co/SkOP1lYAyq pic.twitter.com/QujSXD7YNl— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 12, 2017
Senator Sanders
No, Mr. President. This is a provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism and hatred and create violence. Call it out for what it is. https://t.co/WibPqkLsLa— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017
