Friday Night on Coalition Radio on GoLocal LIVE, Starts at 6:00 PM

The political talk radio show “The Coalition - Talk Radio for Independent Minds” has moved from WPRO to GoLocal LIVE.The show, hosted by Pat Ford, the Chair of the Libertarian Party of Rhode Island, broadcasts each Friday evening from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and can be viewed on GoLocalProv.com and on Facebook LIVE.

This week's guests include:

6:00 - Senator Ryan Pearson

7:00 - John Sgambato Yacht Club Soda

8:00 - Naomi Lopez Bauman - The Goldwater Institute Joined by Monique Chartier in Studio

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.