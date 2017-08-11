Friday Night on Coalition Radio on GoLocal LIVE, Starts at 6:00 PM
Friday, August 11, 2017
The show, hosted by Pat Ford, the Chair of the Libertarian Party of Rhode Island, broadcasts each Friday evening from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and can be viewed on GoLocalProv.com and on Facebook LIVE.
This week's guests include:
6:00 - Senator Ryan Pearson
7:00 - John Sgambato Yacht Club Soda
8:00 - Naomi Lopez Bauman - The Goldwater Institute Joined by Monique Chartier in Studio
