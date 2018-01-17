NEW: Former RI Dem Party Chair Lynch Declines Run for Doyle Senate Seat
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Doyle resigned earlier this month due to his “struggle with alcohol.”
In June, Lynch appeared on GoLocal LIVE to blast former Governor -- and current Democrat -- Lincoln Chafee.
Read Lynch's Statement Below:
“While I sincerely appreciate the encouragement and support of so many friends from Pawtucket and beyond, my professional and personal commitments at this time are such that a Senate campaign and the responsibilities at that office, if I were successful, are simply not feasible nor fair to my family, my business partners, or our clients.
I wish all the eventual candidates good luck in their endeavor to serve District 8.
I look forward to continuing my strong support of Senate President Ruggerio, Senator McCaffrey, and Senator Goodwin and the entire Rhode Island Senate in their ongoing efforts to keep Rhode Island moving forward.
Lastly, I hope that this year brings good health, happiness, and peace to Jamie Doyle and his entire family, especially my friend Joan.”
