Former Adviser to Reagan Studdert to Speak at Lincoln Day Dinner
Monday, March 19, 2018
The dinner will be held on Saturday, April 14.
“With this year being an election year, we expect ticket sales to be high so make sure that you and your friends by your tickets early to ensure that you are at the event of the year,” said the NK Republicans in their press release.
About Studdert
About Studdert
Studdert served as the top adviser to President Ronald Reagan during his tenure in the White House.
He currently serves as the Chairman of the financial technology company Global CashSpot, and the managing director at Mantford Advisors.
During his speech, he will share his ideas on improving America.
