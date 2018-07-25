Fontes Challenges “Pretend Progressive” Whitehouse to Debate
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Fontes said in a statement issued on Wednesday, “Pretend progressive Sheldon Whitehouse has paraded around as a champion of liberal causes while simultaneously condoning many of Trump’s most dangerous and worrisome policies. Senator Whitehouse, joining his out of touch colleagues in the Democratic Party establishment, has for years approved excessive, inhumane and unjustifiable war and weapons spending, exceeding $1.4 trillion for the Pentagon in 2018 and 2019 alone. Whitehouse has callously prolonged the suffering of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, including small children, by refusing to even debate measures that could lead to the end of U.S. involvement in that deplorable war.”
Fontes appeared on GoLocal LIVE on June 28 - Watch Here
Fontes concluded, “I am a retired woman. My schedule is flexible. Name a place and time, Sen. Whitehouse, and I will be there to debate your hawkish voting record.”
According to her bio, she is "a lifelong progressive activist and university educator. A fixture in Rhode Island's activist community, Fontes has opposed war policies of administrations dating back to the 1960s, protested environmental degradation globally and in her own backyard, and advocated for fairness for utility customers."
Related Articles
- NEW: Whitehouse Dined With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner, According to Reports
- Whitehouse to Give Weinstein’s $1,000 Donation to Day One in Providence
- Whitehouse’s Secret Dinner at Kushner & Trump’s Home Raises Questions of Conflict with Investigation
- Nardolillo Blasts Whitehouse for Role in US Opioid Addiction Epidemic
- NAACP Youth Council’s McCloud on Sen. Whitehouse, Helping Harvey Victims, and More
- Minority Leaders Speak Out on Whitehouse’s Membership to All-White Bailey’s Beach
- Moore: Whitehouse Should Defend Association With Bailey’s
- Top Whitehouse Staffer is Also Long-time Member of All-White Bailey’s Beach Club
- VIDEO: U.S. Senator Whitehouse Won’t Quit All-White Exclusive Private Club
- Exclusion, Whitehouse, and Bailey’s Beach - Guest MINDSETTER™ Mike Araujo
- Prof. Lawless Joins GoLocal LIVE and Discusses Trumps Tax Cuts and Whitehouse’s Opioid Problem
- Reed, Whitehouse Among Congress Members Demanding Answers on Health of Narragansett Bay
- UPDATED: Chafee Tells GoLocal He Will Primary Whitehouse for U.S. Senate
- AFL-CIO Endorses Whitehouse, Cicilline & Langevin for Re-Election
- Flanders Blasts Whitehouse for Voting Against Rollback of Dodd-Frank Act
- GoLocal Statewide Poll: U.S. Senator Whitehouse Versus Flanders, Nardolillo
- Nardolillo Blasts Senator Whitehouse for Government Shut Down
- Stewart: Could a Green Candidate Doom Whitehouse and Allow a GOP Win?
- UPDATED: Majority of Dem Senators Call for Franken to Resign, Reed and Whitehouse Respond
- Whitehouse Takes Thousands from Execs and PAC at Net Neutrality Killer Comcast
- Anti-War, Pro-Environment Candidate Fontes on Challenging Senator Whitehouse on LIVE