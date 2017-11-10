Finneran: Which Lives Matter?
Friday, November 10, 2017
Repeat after me---all lives matter.
Black lives, brown lives, white lives, they all matter.
Those lives lost in Las Vegas matter. Those lives taken in Texas matter. Those lives taken by rogue cops matter as do the lives of police officers who are targeted and killed simply because they are police officers. Lest we forget, those lives lost in the South Carolina church shooting last year matter as well. Those three simple words cover the moral scope of the question of which lives matter. All lives matter.
It is a mystery to me how anyone can narrow the field of which lives matter. Were the black lives lost in that South Carolina church any less important than the white lives lost this week in that Texas church?
Our hearts might break over the slaughter of children in those settings but that’s the instinctive reaction of responsible adults. Responsible adults nurture and protect children, always trying to give them the opportunity for a full life. Responsible adults know that there can be no less heartbreak over the slaughter of black children than over the slaughter of white children. For those of us of a religious bent, they are all God’s children. For those of no particular religious belief, there is the natural instinct to protect the weak, the young, and the innocents in our midst.
It may have been one of the more depressing moments in last year’s presidential primaries when certain candidates allowed themselves to be bullied down from the encompassing belief that all lives matter. Black Lives Matter activists are entitled to their hierarchical view of which lives matter most but no serious presidential candidate should ever retreat from the moral code of valuing all human life equally. To do so is an indication of gross political cowardice as well as an indication of stunning moral confusion.
In this regard, the adults of society might take a lesson or two from infants. Infant care is instructive. Watch a baby’s eyes, so sweet and so curious about all things. They are too young to have been tainted by adult bias. They reach for each other, touching, laughing, cooing totally oblivious to the social significance of race. They react to humanity, not color. They embody Reverend King’s desperate wish about the content of character rather than the color of skin.
Reverend King was familiar with Matthew’s gospels and those gospels give guidance---“let the little children come to me”, and “truly, unless you become like children you will not enter the Kingdom of Heaven”.
I don’t pretend to be a scriptural scholar. I’m far too simple to have mastered such complex material. But I’m very comfortable with principles of right and wrong, of the Golden Rule, of our shared humanity, and of human kindness. I’m appalled by the violence carried in some hearts.
Repeat after me---all lives matter. All colors, all shades, and all lives. They do indeed matter.
Just ask the children....................
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Finneran: Decisions, Decisions
- Finneran: Glorious June
- Finneran: A Singular Song
- Finneran: Two Fathers, Two Sons, One Dream
- Finneran: Life, Liberty, and All That Stuff
- Finneran: She Once Was Mine
- Finneran: Let’s Just Call it Crazy
- Finneran: Dirty Laundry
- Finneran: The President’s Vacations
- Finneran: Thoughts on Race
- Finneran: A Gray and Somber Day
- Finneran: On Ninkovich
- Finneran: A Few of my Favorite Things…
- Finneran: At a Loss for Words
- Finneran: The Big Tweet
- Finneran: The Emperor Has No Clothes
- Finneran: Grandparents’ Grief
- Finneran: Right There in Plain View
- Finneran: Two Roads Diverged In A Yellow Wood
- Finneran: Of Topsfield And Tomatoes
- Finneran: Somebody Loves Her
- Finneran: Trump’s Hernia
- Finneran: Do My Eyes Deceive Me
- Finneran: Wealth
- Finneran: Wisdom From the Deli Counter