Finneran: Trump, Comey, & Willie Nelson
Friday, April 20, 2018
The finger-pointing circus in Washington is too much to bear. The partisan noise is too much to bear. The he said/ she said nonsense is too much to bear. And so, I turn to Willie’s latest release.........
ME AND YOU-
Turn the sound down on my TV
I just can’t listen anymore
It’s like I’m in some foreign country
That I’ve never seen before.
So come now here to think about it
What in the hell are we goin’ to do?
Cause after all is said and all is done
It’s just me and you.
It’s just me and you
And we are definitely outnumbered
There’s more of them than us
Just when you think you made a new friend
They throw you under the bus.
So it’s just me and you
It’s just me and you.
I had a friend I used to talk to
We used to both sit on the fence
But anymore I can’t relate to him
‘cause he ‘aint got a lick of sense.
So now I just ask you the question
But I’m the one I’m talkin’ to
The world has gone out of its mind
Except for me and you.
It’s just me and you
And we are definitely outnumbered
There’s more of them than us
Just when you think you made a new friend
They throw you under the bus.
So it’s just me and you
It’s just me and you
Yeah, it’s just me and you.
Those opening lines are classic Willie........”Turn the sound down on my TV, I just can’t take it anymore. It’s like I’m in some foreign country, that I’ve never seen before.”
Enough said. How sad
