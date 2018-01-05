Finneran: The Work of Christmas
Friday, January 05, 2018
For many years, while I served in the Massachusetts Legislature, my wife and I would send out a Little Christmas mailing with the following poem. Many older constituents still refer to those mailings, noting that they kept it in a special place, on a fireplace mantel, a bedroom night table, or the refrigerator door and that they referred to it all year long. May the spirit and the work of Christmas remain with you in the New Year.
THE WORK OF CHRISTMAS
When the song of the angels is stilled,
When the star in the sky is gone,
When the kings and the princes are home,
When the shepherds are back with their flock,
The work of Christmas begins:
To find the lost,
To heal the broken.
To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoner,
To rebuild the nations,
To bring peace among brothers,
To make music in the heart.
by Howard Thurman
