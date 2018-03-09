Finneran: The Real Oscar, An American Soldier
Friday, March 09, 2018
No?
Good for you. You made a wise decision.
The only decision which could surpass in wisdom your decision to skip the Hollywood hypocrisy show would be a decision to never watch the idiotic degrading show “The Bachelor”.
By my calculation of the past twenty years, I have saved myself a few hundred hours of what would have been totally wasted brain-deadening time. That’s like getting six weeks of vacation, along with the preservation of my allotment of functioning brain cells.
In addition, I spare myself the nauseating lectures from frauds who, in a rational world, would be deemed moral outcasts. Of course America gave up on the idea of moral outcasts long ago. You know how it goes these days---no one is allowed to “impose” their sense of right and wrong or good and evil on anyone else’s self-perception of the universe. Thus the lunatic tails wag the intimidated dogs. Thank you, academia. You given us a nation of fools.
We need some new, more accurately titled awards for future shows. I suggest the following categories for your consideration: Biggest Fool, Biggest Fraud, Biggest Phony, Biggest Hypocrite, Most Pious Claptrap. You can fill in the names as you see fit, but I warn you that there is some very serious competition. After all, consider the immense number of idiots who parade across the red carpet.
Having skipped the annual disgrace once more, I offer a different Oscar for your consideration. He was a real Oscar, a real person, and a real American hero.
His name was Oscar Koch and he was a brilliant American soldier. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin into a German-Jewish family on January 10th, 1897. He needed his widowed mother’s permission to join the National Guard in 1915 because he was only eighteen years old. Kids grew up fast back then.........
Having fought in France in World War I, Oscar Koch’s soldier story became very interesting when he was assigned to U.S. Army Cavalry School. It was there that he met George Patton. And it was there that they began a relationship that saved the lives of countless young American soldiers and which burnished Patton’s reputation as a foremost fighting general. For you see, Oscar Koch was George Patton’s chief intelligence officer for the campaigns in Africa, Sicily, and France.
The German people, in Churchill’s own words, are a gifted, resourceful, innovative, and scientific people. They also have demonstrated a remarkable aptitude for war, having twice fought--virtually all alone--the rest of the world to within an inch of victory. German soldiers and the German Army were widely seen as the best soldiers and the best army in the world.
Yet in the cold and snowy winter of 1944-1945 the Germans were considered a totally demoralized enemy, utterly incapable of stopping the Allied forces marching forward in Europe. Enter Oscar Koch who made a brilliant career in studying and knowing the enemy. Oscar discerned a clever German trap--the disguised assembly of German forces preparing a deadly counterstroke, now known as the Battle of the Bulge. Koch’s intelligence analysis and warnings were dismissed by Eisenhower and his generals. They were dismissed by British military brass as well. Happily, they were not dismissed by Patton whose previous reliance on Oscar Koch’s genius had paid handsome rewards.
Thus, Patton was prepared with contingency plans, so that when the Germans struck with ferocious and deadly force, he was able to turn his entire Third Army ninety degrees North, deemed a “logistical impossibility” by military experts, and save countless American forces from annihilation. Patton himself, never modest, and possessing a boisterous and swaggering personality, gave enormous credit to the quiet and unassuming Oscar Koch.
Here was an Oscar worthy of the name---Oscar Koch, a man’s man, a cool quiet red-blooded American soldier who served his country and his comrades with honor and insight, shortening a savage and deadly war. Many young American boys made it back home in one piece because of Oscar Koch.
Yet somehow we just know that Hollywood has no room for our Oscar, a soldier and a true hero of the civilized world.
For shame.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
