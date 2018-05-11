Finneran: That Early Morning Run

My most serious running days are over. No more pounding the pavement while pounding my cartilage to slivers and shreds. No more Marathons. These days I’m on the elliptical. It’s a great workout and a great way to start the day.

I was never a truly serious runner. I was more of a plodder, with marathon times ranging from 3:45 to 4:15. That pace was fine for maintaining a conversation with friends. And the New England winter training added some true grit to the effort and to the sense of accomplishment. Every now and then I’ll muse aloud about running one more Patriots Day Boston Marathon and my wife will look at me like I’m crazy. Her skepticism cures my juvenile instincts.

The ellipticals at the local gym face a long bank of television sets allowing me to watch the news, weather, and sports. Thus, I can admire Lebron James as he completely takes over a game. Or as Chris Sale demonstrates what an ace pitcher can do. Or as the Bruins’ season comes to an early close. Or as the Celtics continue to impress. Celtics vs. Cavs? That will be worth watching............

Other thoughts while banging on the elliptical and pondering the world:

DAWN’S EARLY LIGHT: What a joy to see the early morning light. Long gone are those deep dark pitch- black December, January, and February mornings. They are now replaced by mauve, rose, purple, and vermilion Northern and Eastern skies. It’s enough to make a person sing. And to dream of the beach days ahead.

IMAGES FROM THE MET “FASHION” GALA: What a bunch of goofballs. Does anyone take these people seriously? If you dress like an idiot, you are an idiot. This parade of fools is as bad as the Oscar parade of fools. And what about Tom Brady? That outfit he wore was absolutely hideous. He looked like the head waiter in a crappy restaurant. Actually, I shouldn’t insult waiters. No self-respecting waiter would don such a bizarre get-up. I’m blaming Gisele. His outfit reeked of her world—a world of runway glitz, aka garbage. By the way, how is society supposed to move away from objectifying women when events like this objectify women? The beautiful people in attendance apparently major in hypocrisy. There’s cleavage in abundance, dresses slit right up to the hip bone, and enough bare midriff for the Sports illustrated Swimsuit issue.

While we’re on the subject of tony hypocrisy, many of the attendees at the Met Gala flew into town on their private jets. No doubt these carbon-spewing frauds will soon hector the rest of us on our evil habit of driving to the Cape, or, heaven forbid, of going to Disney World once in a while with the kids. Apparently, our fate is such that we must simply accept that their carbon footprint is good and that our carbon footprint is bad.........because of course their various causes are so great and noble. Just remember that all these fools admired Harvey Weinstein.

THE IRAN DEAL: The Globe and the N.Y. Times are having a meltdown over President Trump’s decision to end the “Iran deal” of the Obama administration. In their pontification about Mr. Trump’s diplomacy they express concern about America’s loss of credibility on the world stage as if we’ve broken our word.

Pardon the interruption, but we never gave our word. Basic civics informs us that “deals” or “side agreements” are not treaties. Treaties are important, so much so that they require ratification by a two-thirds vote of the U.S. Senate. Treaties are where we give our word. Might the Globe and the Times have considered an urgent editorial or two nudging President Obama and Secretary of State Kerry to take their off-the-books “deal” to the Senate rather than to seek the approval of some obscure body in the increasingly irrelevant United Nations? The whole mess is a perfect example of Barack Obama’s discomfort with people and politics. His eight-year preference for reverential companions cost him and the Democrats dearly. And now his famous “deal” is dead.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Tom Finneran is the former Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, served as the head the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, and was a longstanding radio voice in Boston radio