Finneran: An American Soldier

Much has been written this week about Tom Hudner, much of which would make him blush.

He was an American soldier and a very modest man.

To say that he served his country would be the understatement of all time. He was a remarkable man.

Joseph Kahn’s story and obituary of Tom Hudner in the Boston Globe is worthy of your attention. It is a timeless story of courage, devotion, and the brotherhood of man.

The scene was North Korea near the infamous Chosin Reservoir. It was in early December of 1950, in the early months of the Korean War. Tom Hudner was a young American pilot flying missions off the deck of the USS Leyte. Jesse Brown, a fellow Navy pilot in Hudner’s squadron, was shot down and crashed into a snowy mountainside. Brown survived the crash but was trapped in the smoking wreckage. Pilot Hudner could see Jesse waving from the site and he made a bold decision to crash land his own plane in order to pull Jesse from his twisted smoking plane. His efforts failed and as night approached Hudner was evacuated by helicopter, promising Jesse that he would come back for him.............

Back on the carrier Leyte, commanding officers vetoed the promised rescue mission as being too risky.

If the story ended there, it would be yet another story of the amazing comradeship of brothers-in-arms, of loyalty, of courage, of the “I’ve got your back” devotion of men in foxholes. But the story had a twist, a uniquely American twist.....................

For you see, Tom Hudner was white. Jesse Brown was black. Each was an example of America at its best.

Tom Hudner, a native of Fall River, was blind to skin color. Jesse Brown, son of a Mississippi sharecropper, was forging forward in a poignant example of struggle against powerful racial forces. That they were friends as well as “brothers” is a testament to their shared humanity.

Keep in mind that the year was 1950. America’s armed forces had been integrated a few short years earlier by President Truman’s executive order. There was great controversy about that order and serious questions about the willingness of black and white soldiers to risk their lives for each other. Tom Hudner put an emphatic paid to that question.

America in 1950 was not Shangri-La for black folks. America in 1950 was not the America of 2008, the year of Barack Obama’s election to the Presidency. In 1950 lunch counters were off limits to black people. Drinking fountains were separate too—“colored” drinking fountains separated from “whites only” drinking fountains. Rest rooms as well.............Martin Luther King was barely 21 years old and 10 year old John Lewis was many years away from leading civil rights marches in Alabama. It was a shameful time in our history.

I sometimes wonder about the Tuskegee Airmen or the 92nd Infantry “Colored” Division of World War II. They wore American combat fatigues and they faced German and Japanese bullets with the same devotion to duty, the same aplomb amidst danger as any white soldier. Yet, at home in the States they were treated worse than enemy prisoners-of-war.

Why did they fight? Why did they stand up for an America that would not stand up for them? Was it faith? Was it hope? Or was it a confidence and a knowledge that there were Tom Hudners and Jesse Browns out there throughout American society who saw the dark forces of segregation as evil and who saw their own racial relationships as evidence of better days ahead? The questions linger............

The Tom Hudner-Jesse Brown story ended this past week when Tom died at the age of 93. For his courage in combat, Tom was awarded the Medal of Honor. For his faithful devotion to his friend Jesse Brown and for his post-war devotion to Jesse’s widow Daisy, I suspect that God has a special medal to award as well.

Those two once-young airmen, American soldiers, are now re-united in a place where love and laughter reign. May they rest in peace.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Tom Finneran is the former Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, served as the head the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, and was a longstanding radio voice in Boston radio.