Finneran: A Singular Song

Her name is Lori McKenna.

She’s a singer and song-writer from Stoughton, Massachusetts. And I just love this song.............

“HUMBLE AND KIND”

You know there’s a light that glows by the front door

Don’t forget the key’s under the mat

When childhood stars shine,

Always stay humble and kind.

Go to church ‘cause your mamma says to

Visit grandpa every chance that you can

It won’t be wasted time

Always stay humble and kind.

Hold the door, say “please”, say “thank you”

Don’t steal, don’t cheat, and don’t lie

I know you got mountains to climb

But always stay humble and kind

When the dreams you’re dreamin’ come to you

When the work you put in is realized

Let yourself feel the pride

But always stay humble and kind.

Don’t expect a free ride from no one

Don’t hold a grudge or a chip and here’s why:

Bitterness keeps you from flyin’

Always stay humble and kind

Know the difference between sleeping with someone

And sleeping with someone you love

“I love you” ain’t no pickup line

So always stay humble and kind.

When it’s hot, eat a root beer popsicle

Shut off the AC and roll the windows down

Let that summer sun shine

Always stay humble and kind

Don’t take for granted the love this life gives you

When you get where you’re going don’t forget to turn back around

And help the next one in line

Always stay humble and kind.

Thank you Lori McKenna. You’ve given us words to live by.

Related Slideshow: 25 Must See Spring & Summer Concerts in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Tom Finneran is the former Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, served as the head the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, and was a longstanding radio voice in Boston radio.