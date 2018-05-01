Feroce’s Campaign Event Canceled After Judge Issues Arrest Order - Pledges to Continue Run for Gov

On Tuesday evening, the communications director of one of Providence’s charter schools announced that the school had canceled a visit by GOP candidate for Governor Giovanni Feroce.

The cancelation was announced just hours after District Court Judge Joseph T. Houlihan Jr. issued a warrant for Feroce’s "civil arrest" tied to the case of Broder Brothers Company v. Giovanni Feroce. Feroce is being sued for non-payment.

When reached by GoLocal and asked if he was staying in the race for governor, Feroce said, “Of course.”

According to court records, Feroce owes “Monetary Award: Amount: $7,216.39, Costs: $135.75, and Other Fees: $687.89 Total: $8040.03.” The arrest warrant was first reported by the Providence Journal.

Feroce’s attorney tells GoLocal he will respond to the court’s order immediately.

“Mr. Feroce was out of state on business, but has every intention of fulfilling the court’s wishes. He believed this was just another BENRUS item under the receiver's purview. For some reason, although this was for shirt products produced for the company, this matter only names him and therefore he will address it and take care of it now that he has been made aware of how it reads,” said Cindy E. Burke, Esq.

The school canceled the event.

“Please be advised that Mr. Feroce's visit to ACE has been canceled. Thank you,” said Lauri Lee, Director of Development at the Academy for Career Exploration.

Originally the school had announced, “Republican candidate for Governor of Rhode Island, Giovanni Feroce, will join educators and students at The Academy for Career Exploration (ACE) on Thursday to discuss Giovanni’s plan to put high school graduates on paths to either a college education or the workforce. Feroce will meet with both a 9th grade current events class and a 10th grade English class to discuss social issues, education and school safety, and building an economy that will foster job growth. He will also tour the cutting-edge public district charter school to understand how the model works at its highest levels.”

On Monday, GoLocal reported that Feroce’s 1st quarter fundraising totaled $500 which stood in contrast to Governor Gina Raimondo’s $1.3 million.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.