Fecteau: Trump’s Border Wall is a Red Herring
Friday, January 27, 2017
At least temporarily, Trump must go with hat in hand to Congress to fund this ‘wall’ at taxpayer expense. There might be some pushback from members of his own party. Fiscally conscious Republican members of Congress may have a heart attack after seeing even the low-balled price estimate ranging in the billions.
However, no one can even agree on the price. Some argue it is much higher than any figure endorsed by Trump of $12 billion on the campaign trail (one of many figures). CNBC reported that the wall could realistically cost upwards of $25 billion including maintenance. This is strikingly distinct from Trump’s estimate and vastly different than Mexico paying for it – if they will.
Does the United States really need a wall? No, Trump’s wall is simply a red-herring, counterproductive distraction, and complete waste of money. According to a 2015 Pew Research report, undocumented immigration has been negative since 2009. In other words, Mr. Trump wants to spend billions of taxpayer dollars to build a wall to keep out non-existent, undocumented immigrants from coming into our country – only in America.
More affordable, realistic alternatives exist. Currently, low-skilled workers have few, if any, avenues to come to the United States with the exception of undocumented immigration. One of the best ways to reduce undocumented immigration could be through a novel approach called a W-Visa.
The idea of a W-Visa was talked about in-depth in the past, but never came fruition. Because of the long wait, sometimes spanning years for a worker visa, if at all available, an expedited W-Visa would incentivize low-skilled Mexican immigrants to come to the United States legally. This would alleviate some strain on those patrolling the border, and empower the United States to focus on the more undesirable, undocumented immigrants coming illegally into our country.
Mr. Donald Trump has never been honest about this wall. The price tag is simply too low and Mexico likely isn’t paying for it – though we will find that out later. Trump's empty campaign promises may just haunt him the next presidential election. Instead, Trump should focus on the W-Visa program to reduce undocumented immigration on the border, providing an expedited, legal path to a better life – a win, win for everyone.
Related Slideshow: Trump Inauguration
Related Articles
- Fecteau: The Futile Anti-Trump Protests
- Fecteau: Trump As President
- Fecteau: The Progressive Democrats’ Bubble
- Cuba After Castro, MINDSETTER™ Matt Fecteau
- Fecteau: Clinton Should Participate in a Recount
- Fecteau: After Mosul
- Fecteau: Democrats’ Dystopia
- Fecteau: Clinton’s Millennial Mess
- Fecteau: About Clinton’s Damn Emails
- Fecteau: Trump’s Taxes
- Fecteau: Trump’s Reckoning
- Fecteau: Abolish the Electoral College
- Fecteau: Trump’s Big Business Boondoggle
- Fecteau: Obama Strikes Back, but Too Little, too Late?
- Fecteau: Obama Made the Right Call on the Israeli Settlements
- Fecteau: Inside Trump’s Grand Russian Strategy
- Fecteau: Obama’s Enduring Legacy
- Fecteau: Stop This Frivolous War on Obamacare
- Fecteau: Trump’s a Nuclear Nihilist
- Fecteau: Trump’s Success Comes With Strings
- Fecteau: Raimondo Deserves a Credible Primary Opponent
- Fecteau: Still Hungover From Iraq
- Fecteau: Wanted! Military Leaders for Public Office
- Congress Must Investigate Russian Hacking, Matt Fecteau, MINDSETTER™
- Fecteau: Let’s March Towards the Voting Booth Too
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It