Fecteau: Reconsider the Ban on Syrian Refugees

Call me an idealist, but I believe the United States should embrace inclusiveness and acceptance at every turn. Our country is the most innovative in the world because of the diversity we’ve come to embrace. Sadly, we’ve appeared to have lost that as of late. I am upset to say we’ve turned our backs on many of the qualities that make the United States such a tolerant, innovative country.

This is exemplified by President Donald J. Trump’s latest executive action on refugees. Trump recently signed an executive order entitled "Protection of The Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into The United States." This action stops refugees from predominantly Muslim countries coming to the United States for 120 days and suspends Syrian refugee indefinitely. Some of the countries that are banned, such as Iraq, are working with American troops to crush the so-called Islamic State.

Mr. Trump explained these executive orders were "To ensure the sacrifices of our military are supported by the actions of our government." I am deeply offended a President who never served his country would strive to erode the values our country holds so precious by citing our veterans as a justification. This action only weakens our country’s diversity at a time when innovation is needed more than ever.

This questionable policy shift amounts to failing those most in need, at a time of crisis. Since the war in Syria began, half a million people have been killed, and millions more displaced. The Syrian regime has employed chemical agents against thousands.

While Islamic terrorism has received considerable publicity as of late, the danger from Muslim extremists on American soil is relatively insignificant. According to a University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill study, in 2016, out of around three million Muslims in the United States, merely 46 Muslim Americans attacks were related to terrorism at home or aboard. Furthermore, Muslim terrorism makes up only one-third of a percent of the killings in America.

What killed most people you should ask? In 2016, over 11,000 American lives were lost because of gun violence not linked to terrorism. You hear nothing uttered about gun violence, do you? It is easy to let intolerance prey on our fears, but our priorities aren’t on par with reality.

Muslim terrorism should be a consideration, but not the top priority. Some have cited the Islamic State-inspired terrorist attacks across Europe as a reason to be worried. Unlike in Europe, the United States already vets refugees thoroughly before arrival. This is why Trump’s refugee decision is so baffling. We already have extreme vetting in place, which is why less than 1% of refugees are resettled in the United States.

For those that support the refugee ban, I ask you to please think if the situation were reversed. What if your family was in limbo, starving, hoping for a better life? Trump’s executive actions attempt to unweave the diverse fabric that makes our country great – something Mr. Trump so aspires us to be, again.

Many look to America as a light of hope in a cruel world. Mr. Trump changed that with the stroke of a pen, turning his back on those who need us most.

Related Slideshow: Trump’s National Advisers with RI Ties

Prev Next Ken McKay Chief of staff to former Rhode Island Governor Don Carcieri, McKay has woven a trail of key GOP appointments for himself that have led him to his latest position, when he was brought on board the Trump campaign in April as one of his top advisers. McKay was former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele’s chief of staff, and was the Political Director at the Republican Governors Association’s under Chris Christie’s chairmanship -- and was a key Christie consultant this presidential cycle until the the NJ Governor stepped down and threw his support behind Trump. “McKay’s a huge asset for Trump. He’s got both the national ties, and he’s got the inside the beltway relationships that Trump doesn’t have,” said Rhode Island political operative Jeff Britt. “McKay’s well liked and well-respected in a way that Trump isn’t, and I think that will have an effect.” Prev Next Jim Murphy A recent shake up in the Trump campaign has been the hiring of veteran operative Jim Murphy as its political director — who had served as advisor to former Rhode Island House Minority leader Brad Gorham when he ran unsuccessfully for Attorney General in 1990. Murphy has worked with other presidential candidates including Bob Dole and Mitt Romney, and is the former president of the Republican PR and lobby shop DCI Group. Gorham's son Nick, who is a former state representative, remembers Murphy’s involvement in the race. Brad Gorham passed away in 2015. "Jim Murphy was a nice guy who helped my dad, but it was a tough year for Republicans, which is non unusual for RI," said Gorham. Photo: LinkedIn Prev Next Paul Manafort Trump's now top campaign strategist has GOP ties to Rhode Island, having been a top campaign aide for former Rhode Island Governor Ed DiPrete in the 1980s. Politico mentioned Manafort's DiPrete connection when he joined forces with the presumptive GOP nominee in April; Manafort's presence on the national stage has been well documented. "For Trump, who has cast himself as an outsider to the Republican Party firmament, there could hardly be a less outsider-y pick than his new hire. Manafort was uniquely predisposed to become an insider in Republican politics: His father, for whom he was named, served as mayor for three terms in New Britain, Conn. When the elder Paul Manafort died in 2013, his obituary noted that he had served as a delegate or alternate delegate at past Republican national conventions," wrote Rebecca Berg for RealClearPolitics.com. Another DiPrete operative — Marc Palazzo — had been named in the press as having had recent conversations with Manafort, but Palazzo told GoLocal he is not involved with the campaign in any capacity. Prev









Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.