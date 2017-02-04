Fecteau: Is Providence a Sanctuary City? Don’t Ask Mayor Elorza

Is Providence a sanctuary city? Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza seems incapable of giving us an exact answer. President Donald Trump signed an executive order stripping cities dubbed sanctuary cities of federal funding if they “willingly violate” federal law. In response, Mr. Elorza, in all his brilliance (sarcasm), has since proclaimed Providence is a sanctuary city – what is he thinking?

Why would he make such a ridiculous statement when his city is on the threshold of financial insolvency? Why would he interject Providence and the rest of the state into this fight? Is Mr. Elorza going to issue an executive order putting Providence’s public funding in peril?

Before we move on, what is a sanctuary city? While no standard definition exists (the basic problem), a sanctuary city is a state or municipality with rules in place that restricts law enforcement from reporting individuals in the country illegally – a federal responsibility nevertheless.

Providence is not a sanctuary city, according to, well, Mr. Elorza. After the election of President Trump, Mr. Elorza said he believes Providence is not a sanctuary city. In fact, according to conservative the Center for Immigration Studies, it doesn’t list Providence as a sanctuary city. However, it lists the R.I. Department of Corrections because of a state policy, not the city.

So, possibly it isn’t a sanctuary city, but tell that to Mr. Elorza. He now seems willing to give up federal money that would hurt the now financially strapped city of Providence because of a federal law Providence is not violating. Providence risks losing upwards of $70 million dollars -- dedicated to paying for law enforcement, firefighters, affordable housing, and education. This would mostly hurt people from low-income backgrounds.

This incongruent message is a norm for an administration seems in denial over the fiscal solvency of Providence. Speaking of the solvency issues, Mr. Elorza seems willing to play a game of fiscal chicken with Mr. Trump at the expense of the people that live in the city.

There are just so many questions. Mr. Elorza, why now? Why wait until a new president threatens to discontinue federal funding? Is this grandstanding for your base? Are you attempting to expedite the bankruptcy of the city of Providence? Are you in over your head?

I didn’t support Mr. Elorza for mayor, and after this strange behavior, I can see why. Mr. Elorza should have spoken out when he was first elected and changed Providence’s policy, but he didn’t. He waits until there is a threat of a loss of funding before speaking up.

While I am not sure of his motives (or sanity), I am confident of something: he is in over his head.

Matt Fecteau of Pawtucket, R.I., was a Democratic congressional candidate in 2014. He is a former White House national security intern and Iraq war veteran. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewFect