Fecteau: I Missed Rhode Island

After serving overseas in the United States Army, I have come home – hopefully for good. Military life is tough, but I wouldn’t have such esteem for Rhode Island without serving in these faraway lands.

While I was deployed, Rhode Island and its amazing people were never far from my thoughts. After seeing other places, meeting various people, and being immersed in their culture, I ended up even more certain that Rhode Island is a wonderful place to live. As Rhode Islanders, we may have differences, but at the end of the day, many just seek to make our state a better place; no other place on earth can compare – believe me, I traveled a little.

While overseas, I lived on an austere compound in Kuwait, at times traveling to various countries across the Middle East, making memories to last a lifetime. The brutal heat – at one point it was 129 degrees – was unforgiving, and the constant demands of a changing mission were challenging.

While difficult to be so far from home, it was incredible watching history unfold before my eyes. I can see why we have the best military in the world. Our soldiers are trained to maintain discipline and serve in conditions that would make other foreign service members balk (e.g. simply showing up to train in this ungodly heat). More than ever, I am proud to be a U.S. military member, serving among heroes.

As Rhode Islanders, we tend to take for granted our great state with such vibrancy and diversity. However, nothing makes you appreciate your community and the people more than being so far from home sometimes hostile areas.

I look forward to immersing myself in the Rhode Island experience. I will drink some coffee milk (a rarity anywhere else) and see the beautiful Waterfire. I am going to have some clam cakes and chowder, wander around Slater Mill, and see lovely Federal Hill. I might even eat a donut at Allie’s, and relax on our gorgeous beaches. For years, I’ve promised myself I’d learn to surf – now I finally take the time to do it on our state’s beautiful beaches.

There are serious political issues that need to be addressed such as the high taxes and the pervasive corruption, but serving overseas, I realize our imperfect state is a place I am ever more passionate about. We have a unique, colorful culture that makes our state one of the most exceptional places throughout the world. No matter our complaints, Rhode Island represents the best our country has to offer.

It feels strange being home. While this isn’t a movie, I do have a happy ending of sorts – should I say new beginning? While I am not technically back in Rhode Island, I will be a little closer now, just 40 minutes north. I have the honor of attending Harvard University, a place I called my second home for decades. I will be attending Harvard University’s prestigious Kennedy School of Government for a Master of Public Policy. Attending Harvard has been a dream of mine for some time, and I’m honored that I’ll be able to call Harvard University my alma mater.

Home is where the heart is, and Rhode Island is a place that I am honored to come back with more pride than ever.

